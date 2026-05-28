The tender for the construction of part of the Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train has been awarded to Carlos Slim.

The Rail Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF) reported that the bidding process for segments 13 and 14, which includes the Saltillo-Santa Catarina section, drew interest from several consortiums with large-scale proposals; however, none of them managed to beat the offer submitted by the tycoon’s companies.

According to the available data, Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción obtained the highest score, ensuring the completion of a work that is essential for connectivity, as well as representing an investment exceeding 31 billion pesos.

Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train: the ambitious project led by Carlos Slim

This is a fundamental process in terms of contract validation, as it is the official way to guarantee transparency in a sector where tenders are often under public scrutiny.

With work having started last September 30, according to details provided by the ARTF, the railway project will extend 111 kilometers and will have a completion time of 960 calendar days.

It is worth noting that Mexico’s Tax Administration Service will play a key role in this project, as it will be the government institution before which the companies must comply with their tax obligations.

Competition on the project: Carlos Slim’s role

This victory strengthens his position as one of the most influential businessmen in infrastructure in Mexico. In addition, the project is part of the passenger rail revival plan in Mexico, with key projects aimed at modernizing mobility and strengthening connectivity throughout the region.

In the tender awarded to Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción, other companies with extensive experience in major projects also participated, such as Comsa, responsible for the rehabilitation of Metro Line 12; ICA, Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones; AZVI; and OHL. However, none of them matched the score of the consortium led by Carlos Slim.