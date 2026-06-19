California recently announced through its official website the launch of a new digital tool called the California Career Passport.

This system aims to help workers find employment by bringing together their skills, experience, and education, even when they do not have a college degree.

California special passport: what it is and how it works

According to information released by the California government, the Career Passport will be a digital tool designed for workers to share verified information about

Formal education.

Job training.

Certifications and credentials.

Professional experience.

Learning gained outside the classroom.

Military service.

Training and apprenticeship programs.

The goal is for employers to be able to consult a validated record of each person’s professional qualifications and make hiring decisions based on special skills.

Who will be able to apply for this California passport

The official information states that the program is specifically intended for all workers in California. For now, it is only a pilot program that will run until August 24 this year.

During this period, real users and four selected technology providers will participate in conducting tests, gathering feedback, and evaluating performance.