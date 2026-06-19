In June, those planning to board a flight within the United States, but do not have a Real ID credential or another acceptable document, will be able to choose the new alternative identity screening by TSA.

Identifying oneself under the measures established by the Real ID federal law is essential to be able to travel within the country. Otherwise, the authorities will not allow boarding the aircraft.

Those who will not need a passport, ID, or credentials to fly in June in the United States

The passport and driver’s license are valid credentials for flying, but when none of those included in the official list of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are available, TSA ConfirmID can be used.

“TSA ConfirmID is a modernized process for travelers who cannot present the acceptable documentation required for their identity to be verified at the TSA checkpoint ,” the authorities state.

If choosing this method, you will have to pay 45 dollars and then show the authority the paper or receipt proving the process was completed.

In general, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes.

How to pay for this screening to travel without a passport, ID, or credentials

If choosing this type of verification, it will be necessary

Go to the Pay.gov site

Enter the traveler’s legal name

Travel start date (although the payment is only valid 10 days after the entered date)

A valid bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo, or Paypal