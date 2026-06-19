In the state of Illinois, starting July 1, thousands of older drivers will no longer have to take the practical driving test to renew their driver’s license, thanks to a new state law. The measure, known as the Road Safety & Fairness Act, seeks to simplify the process for older adults who maintain a good driving record.

The law, identified as HB 1226, was approved in Illinois and rewrites the license renewal rules for a specific group of senior drivers. According to state authorities, the change responds to road safety statistics and not to a general loosening for all ages.

Who benefits from the end of the driving test?

The exemption from the practical test applies only to drivers between the ages of 79 and 86. This group will only have to take the vision test to renew their license, without needing to drive in front of an examiner.

Those who are 87 years old or older will continue to be required to take both tests, the practical and the vision test, as established by the new regulation. In addition, the law changes the renewal frequency:

79 and 80 years old: every four years.

81 to 86 years old: every two years.

87 years old or older: annual renewal.

Why was the practical test eliminated for this group?

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias explained that older drivers proved to be one of the safest groups on the state’s roads. According to the official, the new law replaces age-based assumptions with concrete data on driving ability.

AARP Illinois, which represents 1.7 million members, backed the reform, considering that it prioritizes individual ability over age. Those who do not fall within the beneficiary age range will have to continue meeting the current requirements for now.