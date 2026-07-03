The Washington Revised Code (RCW) in the United States includes within it an immense number of rules and laws in force within the State. Contamination of drinking water sources is considered a crime in title 70 on Public Health and Safety

The rule applies to both intentional actions and situations in which a person allows materials with toxic potential to be dumped into rivers and other water sources, whether public or private.

People who dump trash in Washington waters will be punished one by one: What does the law in Washington establish?

In title 70 of the RCW, within chapter 70.54 on Miscellaneous Health and Safety Provisions, there is article 70.54.010: “Any person who deposits or allows to be deposited in any freshwater source that is or may be used for consumption purposes (...), any matter or thing that is dangerous or harmful to health (...), shall be guilty of a gross misdemeanor”.

The following are included within this prohibition:

Springs.

Wells.

Streams.

Rivers.

Lakes intended for drinking water supply.

Watersheds or catchment areas of public and private water supply systems.

As “matter or thing that is dangerous or harmful to health” is understood:

Oils and fuels.

Chemicals.

Industrial waste.

Toxic substances.

Any other material capable of altering water quality or making it unsafe for consumption.

By order of the Government: How much are the penalties for dumping trash in Washington waters?

As established in the regulations, such behavior is classified as a Gross Misdemeanor in the state of Washington. This means that the person who engages in these activities can receive fines of up to 5,000 dollars and/or up to one year in a county jail. Judges may also impose probation, community service, and payment of restitution to victims.

With this rule, the goal is to discourage these behaviors since they can compromise drinking water safety and generate risks to public health, affect aquatic ecosystems, and cause extra costs for the treatment and recovery of the water source.