The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a specific mechanism that allows it to visit the homes of retirees and pensioners to verify personal data and the validity of their benefits.

This is not a mass operation, but rather targeted checks carried out when eligibility reviews must be made , particularly in programs such as SSI and Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The Government visits home by home: Who could receive administrative staff and lawyers?

SSI and SSDI beneficiaries could receive this type of contact, since their programs require periodic reviews of income, resources, and place of residence.

The SSA requests that any relevant change regarding the beneficiary’s situation be reported , and failing to report it in time can lead to more direct checks, such as home visits.

The following must be reported:

Change of address.

Start or end of a job.

Change in medical condition.

Variations in income or resources.

In what cases can an SSA visit be received?

The SSA activates this type of mechanism in very specific situations , such as when there are doubts about a beneficiary’s information . The checks are carried out by the administrative staff of the agency’s local offices.

According to the SSA, these interventions may be related to:

Verification of personal or residence data.

Review of eligibility for benefits.

Detection of inconsistencies or possible fraud.

Audits or administrative checks.

In the event of a possible visit, the SSA established guidelines so beneficiaries can confirm the identity of the person before allowing them to enter the home

Agents must show valid official identification and explain the specific reason for the visit.