The authorities of New York City, governed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, warn on their official website all drivers about the importance of paying traffic and parking fines on time.

If official notices are ignored and outstanding debts pile up, the vehicle may be immobilized or towed as a result.

The fines that could cause a car to be towed in New York

To avoid penalties, both on the vehicle and financially, the following violations must be paid or disputed within 30 days of notification

Parking fines

School zone speed camera violations

Red-light camera fines

Violations detected by bus lane cameras

Fines related to MTA buses

Violations by weigh-in-motion systems

If no action is taken within the deadline, these fines can begin to accrue additional charges.

When New York authorities can tow a vehicle

According to the city’s official information, when a violation is neither paid nor disputed within approximately 100 days, the ticket enters what is known as a “judgment”

That means the city initiates legal action for the total amount owed. In that context, the authorities can

Send the debt to collection agencies

Begin actions to recover the money

Immobilize the vehicle

Tow the car

The regulation clarifies that the car can be impounded if the fines in judgment exceed 350 dollars.

In that context, paying within the first 30 days and regularly checking the fines history is essential to prevent these problems.