On Monday, June 1, the state of Florida sued the company OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman. According to the accusations, the virtual assistant ChatGPT may have provided key information in acts of extreme violence, such as mass shootings.

The lawsuit was filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the shooting that took place in 2025 at a Tallahassee university was cited as a precedent.

Florida sues OpenAI: What are the specific accusations?

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit alleging that OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, misled the public about the safety offered by using their artificial intelligence assistant ChatGPT.

According to Florida’s allegations, the company poses serious risks to children and adolescents.

Among the main accusations are that it may have provided information to people who later committed violent acts, including school and university shootings. Additionally, it is also alleged to have guided minors regarding self-harm and suicide.

On the other hand, it is also accused of designing a highly addictive system, especially for minors with brains still in development. According to the Florida attorney general, commercial growth and mass adoption would have been prioritized over user safety.

Specifically:

Deceptive business practices.

Fraudulent representation of product safety.

Negligence.

Product liability for a defective product.

Creation of a “public nuisance”.

What was OpenAI’s response?

OpenAI would not have issued any immediate comments regarding the lawsuit when it was filed. However, the company recalled its previous positions on similar issues:

That its models are trained to refuse requests that promote violence or dangerous activities.

It works with mental health specialists to evaluate sensitive situations.

It contacts authorities when it detects credible and imminent threats to people’s safety.

What cases were used as precedents for the lawsuit?

In the lawsuit, several episodes are used as evidence of the risks the platform poses.

Florida State University (FSU) shooting

It is stated that the attack that took place in Tallahassee in 2025, according to the chats recorded between the attacker and the AI assistant, was carried out with information given by ChatGPT about previous mass shootings, the lethality of weapons, and moments of greatest vulnerability on the university campus.

Tumbler Ridge case in Canada

In another cited case, it is explained that ChatGPT had been informed about Canada’s deadliest shooting eight months before it happened, since the assistant was being used to plan it.

According to a lawsuit filed by the victims’ relatives, authorities had not been alerted to the potential risk to society.

This is the first lawsuit filed at the state level, since in previous cases legal actions were initiated by the victims’ relatives or survivors.