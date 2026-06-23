The National Military Service Identity Card is a mandatory procedure for Mexican men of military age, in accordance with what is established in the Constitution and in the National Military Service Law. Every year, the authorities open the corresponding call so that young people who turn 18 can register.

In addition to those who reach the age of majority, the obligation also applies to so-called delinquents, that is, men who did not complete the procedure when they were supposed to and who are still within the age range established by the regulations.

With the start of a new call, many people are once again asking who must register, what happens to those who did not complete the procedure on time, and whether everyone registered must attend in-person military activities.

Attention: who is required to apply for the Military Card

The main obligation established by Mexican law is to register and obtain the National Military Service Identity Card. This requirement applies to men who turn 18 during the call year and also to those who were still pending registration in previous years.

In the case of delinquents, the regulations provide that they can regularize their situation by completing the corresponding procedure. For that reason, men over 30 may appear in the calls even though they never completed the registration when they should have.

One of the most frequent doubts is whether all registered applicants must actively join the Army. However, the universal obligation is the registration procedure and enlistment in the army, and obtaining the card, while training depends on a later process.

What happens after registering for the National Military Service

Once registration is complete, participants enter the traditional National Military Service lottery, through which the manner in which they will fulfill their obligations is determined.

Those who draw a white ball must serve in the “encuadrado” format, which means attending training activities scheduled by the military authorities.

On the other hand, those who draw a black ball are placed at the administrative disposal of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) and do not carry out regular training activities, except in extraordinary situations предусмотрed by law.

Key aspects of National Military Service

According to the current regulations, there are some important points citizens should keep in mind: