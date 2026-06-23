The Argentine government delivered to the United States a list with about 34,000 Argentine fans who are banned from stadiums and who therefore will not be able to enter the 2026 World Cup venues, the tournament that will be played between June and July in host cities such as Philadelphia, Houston, New Jersey, Dallas, Seattle, and Atlanta.

It includes people with violent backgrounds and child support debtors sanctioned in Argentina.

The list was compiled by Argentina’s National Security Ministry through the Tribuna Segura program. Minister Alejandra Monteoliva was blunt with those included: if they are on the list, they should not travel to the host country.

What does the list Argentina sent for the 2026 World Cup include?

The list brings together people who already have restricted access to Argentine stadiums. The government shared it with the U.S. Embassy as part of bilateral security agreements for the organization of the World Cup.

The total is divided into two large groups, according to the Ministry of Security:

21,000 people with admission rights restricted , due to violent backgrounds, incidents at matches, or affiliation with hooligan factions.

13,000 child support debtors included in the public registry of delinquent debtors.

How does this list affect those who want to travel to the 2026 World Cup?

Being on the list does not mean an automatic ban on entering the United States, but it does mean not entering the stadiums where the World Cup will be played.

The final decision on each person depends on U.S. immigration authorities, since the data-sharing aims to strengthen stadium access control.

Even so, being on the list may complicate obtaining or renewing a visa, because the information is shared between both countries. The official message for those included was clear: those on the list should not travel.