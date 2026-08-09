A Civil Registry ruling allows parents to choose a surname for their children that is not directly related to the father or the mother.

The rule allows a newborn to be registered with a surname different from that of their parents, including that of a close person, a relative, or even a family friend.

What does the Civil Registry rule say about children’s surnames?

According to the current regulations of the Alabama Civil Registry, parents have the option of selecting the child’s first and last name when registering the birth, without being required to use only the father’s or the mother’s surname.

This means that the surname chosen for the newborn may not match that of either parent, as long as the parents determine it when completing the official birth certificate and meet the requirements set by the state authorities.

Can a child bear any surname in Alabama? These are the restrictions

Although the Alabama Civil Registry allows broad freedom to choose the surname of a newborn, the regulations establish some limits related to the way the name must be written on the official certificate.

The main restrictions are:

Only letters from the English alphabet are accepted to complete the child’s first and last name.

Hyphens and apostrophes are allowed as part of the surname’s spelling.

Numbers, special symbols, and periods are not allowed in the birth certificate.

The chosen surname may not match that of the father or mother, but it must follow the formatting rules established by the Alabama Civil Registry.

Why does Alabama allow a surname different from the parents’ surname?

The regulations respond to an intention to give parents greater autonomy during the birth registration process.

According to the state’s administrative provisions, the choice of surname is part of the information parents may define when completing the official record, as long as it meets the established requirements.

This option may be used in different family contexts, such as situations where parents want to preserve a family tradition, use a surname with symbolic value, or choose a different form of identification for the child.