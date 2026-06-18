In the United States, the AccuWeather report warns of the arrival of a new storm system to the Great Plains and Midwest region, with a high likelihood of strong, long-lasting tornadoes.

Likewise, other phenomena such as hail, lightning activity, and flooding are also expected in areas with poor drainage systems. The storm will last until Thursday.

The flood of the century is coming with heavy rains: Which areas could flood?

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the storms are expected to become especially intense during Wednesday afternoon and night. During this period, they will be concentrated in parts of the Midwest.

The large amount of water that will fall in a short time could cause flooding in states such as:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Wisconsin

Missouri

Parts of Minnesota

Tornado alert: the areas in the spotlight

One of the biggest dangers of this system is the possible formation of tornadoes in central and northern Illinois. According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), it reported an unusually high risk for:

Central and northern Illinois

Western Indiana

Eastern Iowa

Southern Wisconsin

Areas of Missouri

Strong wind gusts of 60 km/h and thunderstorms: delayed and canceled flights

Due to lightning activity and strong winds with the possibility of tornadoes, as a precaution, certain flights were delayed or canceled.

Likewise, it could also cause ground delays due to possible flooding of busy streets.