A new round of strong storms and heavy rain will take place this Thursday, Friday, and the weekend in the Midwest and the Northeast of the United States.

This weather could cause flash flooding, strong wind gusts, hail, and even possible tornadoes in some areas.

Alert for intense storms and heavy rain this Thursday

According to what AccuWeather experts detailed during this day, the risk of severe storms will be concentrated mainly from central Ohio to Virginia, the Delmarva Peninsula, and New Jersey.

These systems will be accompanied by strong wind gusts and rain capable of causing flash flooding in urban areas and places with compromised drainage.

Specialists anticipate localized winds of between 60 and 70 mph, while the highest peaks may reach 80 mph.

The warning extends into Friday and Saturday

Toward the end of the week, new rounds of torrential rain are expected to continue in areas of the Midwest and the Northeast.

This system will begin to move progressively southward, with dangerous conditions that may later reach the Ohio Valley and the southeastern part of the country during the weekend.