A current provision of Alabama’s Civil Registry allows children to be registered with any surname at the time of birth registration, even if it does not match that of their father or mother.

This measure is part of the vital statistics regulations and establishes the freedoms parents have when selecting the newborn’s first and last name , as well as the formal limitations that must be met for the registration to be recognized by the authorities.

Confirmed by the Civil Registry: the surnames authorized for registering children

The current regulations in Alabama give parents the authority to choose any name for the child when registering the birth. It is clearly established that the child’s surname does not necessarily have to be that of either parent .

This means that, when preparing the birth certificate, there is no legal obligation to use the father’s or mother’s surname. The decision is the parents’ prerogative, as long as the formal requirements established by the state health authority are met.

Essential requirements for registering the newborn

Although freedom is granted to choose the surname, the Civil Registry sets certain technical rules on how it must be written on the certificate:

Only letters from the English alphabet are permitted.

Hyphens and apostrophes are allowed.

Numbers, symbols, periods, and any characters that are not part of the English language cannot be included.

Relevant information about birth registration

The registration process is carried out before the competent health authority, and the name recorded on the certificate will be the one that officially appears on all subsequent documents , such as the birth certificate and state identification .

In this context, before submitting the information, it is advisable to check that the chosen surname complies with the current regulations. Once the document has been issued, any later alteration may require an additional administrative process before the state Civil Registry.