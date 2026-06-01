In the United States is being alerted about the possible knock-on effects of the conditions affecting the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, which extend to the waters surrounding the state of Florida.

According to AccuWeather, the tropical activity detected in the eastern Pacific could lead to the possible formation of cyclones, especially so close to hurricane season.

A historic deluge is coming: Which areas are in danger?

According to the AccuWeather report, attention is being focused on:

The western Caribbean

Yucatán Peninsula

Gulf of Mexico

Waters near Florida

Although for the moment there is no tropical storm formed or a defined track, experts believe that conditions could become more favorable for the development of a low-pressure system as the first week of June progresses.

These are the areas at highest risk because the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the western Atlantic are warm for this time of year , something that increases the chances of tropical systems forming.

Even if the system does not reach tropical storm status, it could carry large amounts of moisture toward the southeastern United States. As a result, some areas of Florida and the Gulf Coast could see intense rain, frequent thunderstorms, wind gusts, higher surf, and dangerous rip currents at beaches.

More than 36 hours of storms, hail, and intense rain with wind gusts: How long will the storm last?

AccuWeather is monitoring a possible tropical threat that could develop between the Gulf of Mexico and the waters near Florida during the first days of June. Although the phenomenon has not yet organized into a tropical storm, experts warn that it could bring several consecutive days of adverse weather conditions.

The concern centers on the large amount of moisture the system could pull toward the southeastern United States, increasing the risk of persistent rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts across large coastal areas.