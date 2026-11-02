A Latin American country is moving ahead with construction of a skyscraper bearing the name of one of the most recognized drivers in Formula 1 history. The real estate project calls for a towering structure and aims to set a record in residential architecture.

The project stands out for its architectural features, but it also carries a symbolic meaning: It will pay tribute to one of the most important figures in motorsports history, whose legacy went beyond the track and remains alive around the world.

Who the megabuilding honors and where it will be located

The building will be named Senna Tower in tribute to Ayrton Senna , the Brazilian driver who won three Formula 1 world championships , in 1988, 1990 and 1991. His career made him one of the top figures in international motorsports until his death on May 1, 1994, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

The tower is being built in Balneario Camboriu, in the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil. It will stand on Atlantica Avenue, facing the ocean, in an area that is home to some of the country’s tallest residential buildings.

The project is being led by FG Empreendimentos, in partnership with Senna Brands . Its design also includes references to the racer’s career: the base represents the start of his career, the body of the tower symbolizes the road to improvement, and the top represents reaching the summit.

How tall Senna Tower will be and what the building will be used for

According to the published figures, the building will stand 544 meters tall and have 154 floors above ground. At that size, it aims to become the tallest residential building in the world.

The development will be aimed at luxury housing and will include 228 residential units. These will include apartments, suspended mansions, duplex penthouses and triplex megapenthouses.

In addition to the residences, the project includes more than 6,000 square meters of leisure areas spread across different levels. Planned spaces include pools, gyms, dining areas, wellness areas and an observatory located more than 500 meters above ground.

The proposal also includes public-access areas for entertainment and dining, as well as an immersive experience devoted to the history of Ayrton Senna.

When construction of Senna Tower in Brazil is expected to be completed

According to the timeline published on the official Senna Tower website, delivery of the tower is expected between 2033 and 2035.

The construction plan includes several stages, from foundation work and the basement structure to the building’s floors, elevator installation, facades and interior finishes.

According to information released by the developer, the tower’s structural phase is scheduled for 2028, while finishing work and initial testing would continue until 2030.