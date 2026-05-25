Connection problems are extremely common in thousands of homes, since the operation of the router can often be affected by factors ranging from its location to the objects that may be interfering with the signal.

In that trend, placing a coin on top of this device is one of the most popular home tricks for those who want to improve their home WiFi without spending large sums of money.

Why they recommend placing a coin on top of the WiFi router

Those who advise placing a coin on top of the router argue that the metal in this item can interfere with the distribution of the WiFi signal, allowing the waves to be redirected in a convenient way.

Although this trick became popular, it is essential to note that there is no technological support to validate this use; however, this trick even goes against certain expert recommendations, which suggest keeping the router away from metal to avoid interference.

The “30-centimeter rule”: another popular trick to improve the signal

Another popular solution in the tech world to avoid interference with the signal is to keep all internet-connected appliances at least 30 cm away from the router , which will help the waves spread evenly, improving the connection of cell phones, computers, tablets, etc.

More tricks to improve the signal without spending money

Keeping devices at a distance from the router can also be combined with other strategies to make devices' WiFi connections more efficient . Some tips to improve it are

Use 5GHz Wi-Fi

Turn off connectivity on devices that are not being used

Upgrade your internet plan

Adjust the router antennas (one upward and the other horizontally)

Place the modem in a higher spot

The worst places to put the router

According to experts, the least recommended places are