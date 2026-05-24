Spam calls have become one of the most common problems for millions of mobile phone users. Persistent offers and promotions arrive at any time of day, causing annoyance at all hours.

However, experts in consumer protection and digital privacy point out that there is a simple phrase that can help stop many of these calls, especially when they come from telemarketing companies.

The phrase that can help end spam calls forever

When receiving an unsolicited promotional call, you can respond with a clear and direct phrase

“ Please remove my number from your call list and do not contact me again .”

By specifically rejecting the service being offered, this phrase can significantly reduce the number of calls a user receives per day, making the request clear and forcing the operator to record the customer’s request.

What to do if phone calls do not stop

If the calls keep coming, some methods to stop them are

Block the number from the phone

Enable spam filters

Do not share personal data

Hang up if signs of fraud are detected

How to identify a dangerous fraudulent call

Although some calls come from real companies, others may be attempts at phone scams. Some warning signs include:

Offers that seem too good to be true

Urgent requests for money or bank details

Pressure to make immediate decisions

Requests for codes sent by text message

In any of these situations, the most advisable thing is to end the call immediately.