Thanks to online streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu, people from different parts of the world have access to a wide selection of films and series.

Because of this great variety of productions to enjoy during leisure hours, many people often take a long time deciding what to watch. To avoid that, Amazon Prime offers the list of the ten most-watched series by the U.S. audience in July.

5_ Moonfall Humanity faces the risk of disappearing when a mysterious force pulls the Moon out of its orbit and sends it toward Earth. A group of astronauts embarks on a mission to prevent the end of the world.