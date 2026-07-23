En esta noticia Niño Prodigy's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Victor Florencio, known in the world as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological omen for each zodiac sign for this Thursday, July 23, 2026. In addition, he has explained what his recommendation of the day is.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will have to take into account.

Venus in Virgo enhances love in everyday gestures and care of the body, while the Moon in Taurus invites you to slow down, enjoy the simple things and focus on stability and material resources.

Niño Prodigy's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

Aries, today is a good day to handle your finances prudently. Analyze calmly any business proposals that come up. Impulsiveness could lead you to decisions that, although seductive at first, are not favorable in the long run. On the physical level, it is key that you channel that intense energy that characterizes you. At times, Aries energy can feel too intense, both for you and for those around you. So give yourself a break to relax and take care of your well-being. You could treat yourself to a deep-tissue massage session: your body and mind will thank you for it. Allow yourself spaces of stillness and serenity, since this self-care not only benefits your physical health, but also your emotional balance. Do not forget that, although you are a dynamic person full of energy, you also need pauses to regain strength. By balancing your drive with moments of rest, you will strengthen your spirits and be better prepared to face the challenges that arise.

Taurus

Today, Taurus, you will be driven by a strong desire for introspection and for getting to know yourself better. It is an ideal time to explore the most intimate layers of your being and reconnect with yourself in a deep and meaningful way; a path well worth traveling. Your loved ones will be allies in this process: they will offer you the support and space you need to dive into your inner world. Do not underestimate the value of these bonds; their presence will give you belonging and a spiritual connection. As you deepen your self-knowledge, new possibilities will open in your emotional world. Revelations may appear about what you truly value and desire in your relationships and in your life in general. That understanding will help you move forward with more clarity and purpose. Today is a good day to take care of yourself and dedicate time to what makes you feel good. Give yourself permission to experience the calm and serenity that come from being in harmony with yourself. This process of self-discovery will only strengthen your character and prepare you to face any challenge that may arise in the future.

Leo

Leo, today a powerful energy will push you to expand your horizons. You will notice that your dreams take shape with each step you take, something that will be very comforting. It is a period in which love, trust and wisdom come together in your life, guiding you toward new experiences. Make the most of your personal magnetism on this day. The way you present yourself to the world will influence your relationships and the opportunities that arise. Do not be afraid to be authentic and let your light shine; this will open doors you once thought were closed.

Get ready for an exciting journey. The adventures you begin today will lead you down new paths and help you discover sides of yourself you may not have known. Life brings surprises at every turn and today you will be able to experience them fully. Remember that every move is an opportunity to grow. Do not fear the uncertain: within it lie the most valuable treasures. Let your heart guide you and savor every moment of this day full of opportunities.

Virgo

The celestial energies favor you, dear Virgo. It is a propitious period to open yourself to new horizons and broaden your knowledge. The field of learning shines with opportunities, so it is a great time to invest in your personal development. If you have been considering starting a new degree, specialization or training, now is the perfect time to take the step. This effort will not only bring richness to your life, but it will also become the valuable discovery you have been looking for. Remember, Virgo, that learning is an endless path: every new piece of knowledge is a key that opens doors and possibilities. Take advantage of this energy to grow and evolve. Do not hesitate to step out of your comfort zone; the greatest achievements often await you on the threshold of the unknown.

Libra

Today your most intimate senses will be stirred, dear Libra, like a wine that has reached its perfect maturity. Your presence will radiate a magnetism impossible to ignore. You will be the most coveted sweet note and you decide with whom to share this display of charm and pleasure. It is an ideal day to enjoy your charisma and the bonds that unite you with others. Give yourself permission to shine and do not be afraid to use the magnetism you emanate, because it is an essential trait of your being.

Remember that love and charm are powerful tools. Use them wisely and generously, sharing your light with those around you; your encounters can profoundly influence the lives of others.

Do not underestimate the power of attraction: today you will be able to draw toward you what you desire.

Scorpio

Today, Scorpio, your priority will be to project an image of success. You will be driven to work every day to make the vision you have of yourself come true. Discipline and effort will be your best allies on this path toward personal and professional achievement.

You may want to dedicate more time to exercise and to caring for your health. This will not only strengthen your physical condition, but also give you an extra burst of energy and reinforce your confidence. Create routines that allow you to enjoy each stage of the path. As you work toward your goals, remember that every bit of progress, no matter how small, adds up. Celebrate your achievements, even if they are minimal, and keep motivation high. Consistency will take you far; today is a good day to establish habits that strengthen your path to success. Keep in mind that the image you want to project is a reflection of your inner world. Invest in getting to know yourself better and in strengthening your self-esteem. Every advance you make, even a small one, is a triumph; keep your attention on your goals and keep moving forward with determination.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today your inner world will take on relevance and motivate you to strengthen the bonds with your loved ones. It is an ideal day to dedicate time to your family and deepen the relationships that truly matter. Emotional closeness with your family will give you stability and support. In addition, hidden matters could come to light that change your perspective on family dynamics. These findings will help you better understand your history and the dynamics that influence your life. Take advantage of this information to act more consciously in your intimate sphere.

Today is a good day to dedicate yourself to building firmer and more authentic bonds. Open your heart to deep and honest conversations that strengthen the connection with your loved ones. Candor will be essential to build the trust that allows you to move forward together. Do not forget that family is an essential support in your life. Strengthen those bonds and do not be afraid to express your emotions. Today is a day to build, heal and grow together, fostering an environment of love and understanding that nurtures everyone involved.

Sagittarius

Today you will approach your tasks with the care of a meticulous master, dear Sagittarius. That detailed attention will allow you to reap great results in everything you undertake. Even so, remember that patience will be your best ally.

Every step you take today can turn into important achievements. Consistency is essential: enjoy the process and every moment you dedicate to your activities. Your dedication will be rewarded with success. Keep in mind that a job well done deserves recognition. Do not rush: each stage of the process has value. Allow yourself to celebrate the small accomplishments along the way to your goals.

Today is a good time to reaffirm your commitment to your task and find satisfaction in what you do. The effort you invest will bring you step by step closer to fulfilling your dreams.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today love will be strongly present. The words of someone very special will clarify your outlook and fill you with optimism. It is an ideal day to open yourself to new things and let feelings flow in a simple and authentic way. Your interest in shared experiences will increase, leading you to look for fun moments with that person who matters to you. The experiences you have together today will remain in your memory and strengthen the bond between you. Enjoy the excitement and joy that love brings. This is the time to flow with its energy and let it guide your decisions. Do not be afraid to listen to your heart and be amazed by the wonders the universe has prepared for you. Every encounter can be an opportunity to grow and discover. Keep in mind that love is a beautiful dance that requires openness and trust. Give yourself permission to enjoy every moment and celebrate the wonder of emotional connection. Today is a day full of possibilities and charm for your love life.

Pisces

Today, dear Pisces, the presence of someone special will inspire you and push you to explore new ideas. That encounter will be the spark that opens your mind to a range of possibilities. Do not hesitate to open yourself to different experiences and learnings.

Consider enrolling in a short course to nourish your mind; knowledge is a flexible tool that will always be useful to you. Remember that everything you learn enriches your life and brings you closer to your dreams. Let this spark push you out of your comfort zone. Although change can sometimes be frightening, it can also bring great rewards. Trust your intuition and let your creativity flow freely. Today is a good day to open yourself to learning and curiosity. Every new bit of knowledge you add will be another brick in building your future, so keep moving forward and do not stop.