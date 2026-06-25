En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Víctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Thursday, June 25, 2026. He has also explained what his recommendation for the day is.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to keep in mind.

The Moon in Taurus sharpens the senses and the connection with nature, inviting you to clarify what you need and value; but the square with Pluto in Aquarius can activate fears and attachments, so let go of what is no longer relevant.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

Aries, today the focus will be on your finances. It is a good time to review how you manage your resources and discover ways to optimize them. Consistency will be your best ally, because many goals are achieved through effort and dedication. Avoid feeling pressured to project an economic status that does not match your reality; instead, value what you have and build from there. Being true to yourself when making decisions will lead you to deeper satisfaction.

Don't forget that every step forward, no matter how small, brings you closer to the stability you long for.

It's time to design a clear, well-organized plan that allows you to move forward without setbacks.

The key is to forge a solid future based on the reality of your present.

Take advantage of this day to pause and assess.

Reflect on your short- and long-term goals.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today an opportunity opens up to organize your life in a way that truly benefits you. It is an ideal time to put your personal matters first. Clearly defining your goals will give you the firmness needed to move toward what you long for.

When reconsidering your professional projects, try to include your well-being and security. This adjustment process will help you direct your efforts toward what truly motivates you and brings you satisfaction. Keep in mind that life involves balancing your needs with your goals. Don't hesitate to make decisions that put you first; this will not only boost your personal growth, but also benefit those around you.

Today is an ideal time to think about your aspirations and what you truly want to achieve. Keep the focus on yourself and your goals. This path will lead you to a level of security and confidence you had not imagined.

Leo

Today you will stand out more in the professional sphere, Leo. With new tasks on the horizon, you may feel the pressure of balancing your personal life and your work. It will be key to clearly define your priorities so as not to neglect your loved ones. Your close bonds, such as with your partner or friends, could be affected by the little time you devote to them. Becoming aware of this will help you act with generosity and warmth toward them, making them feel appreciated.

Do not let external pressures pull you away from your authentic desires. Stay true to yourself and to what you consider essential in your life. Setting healthy boundaries is key at this moment.

With good planning and honest communication, you will be able to get through this period of greater demand without losing sight of what is truly important.

Virgo

Virgo, today the sky indicates that you could run into obstacles in legal matters or administrative procedures. It is a good time to seek out a specialist who can guide you, help you navigate these challenges, and prevent setbacks.

Carefully review any document you must sign. Your usual attention to detail will be key to avoiding mistakes that complicate your dealings. Caution will work in your favor today. This period of waiting and evaluation can be exhausting, but remember that every step toward solving these problems also brings you closer to your well-being. Stay calm and act firmly. Take advantage of this period to organize your ideas and prepare for the decisions you will soon have to make. Mental clarity and patience are essential to overcome these challenges.

Libra

Today an opportunity arises with someone determined, whether in the emotional or professional sphere. If you are alone, do not let work obligations close your heart. It is an ideal time to open yourself to the new and let hope settle into your life.

Contact with others will recharge your energy. Share your ideas and feelings with those you love; that dialogue will open doors for you and strengthen bonds. Affection and emotional relationships are key to your emotional balance. Do not be afraid to show vulnerability; it is in those moments that the most sincere bonds are often born. Allow yourself to feel and do not shut yourself away in your worries. The world is full of opportunities and today is a great day to go out and discover them. Remember that love does not have to be complicated; it can be simple and beautiful. Open your heart and let yourself be guided by what the universe has prepared for you, Libra.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today is an ideal day to reflect on your relationships. Understanding that each person has many nuances will allow you to relate with empathy and openness. If you welcome others without judging them, you will avoid unnecessary discomfort. Let compassion guide you and try to see the best in every situation and in every individual. Communication will be essential. Dare to express yourself and share what you think and feel with the people around you; in this way you will foster an atmosphere of trust and closeness.

Remember that every relationship is an opportunity to learn and grow. By approaching others with empathy and understanding, you will build deeper and more meaningful relationships.

Capricorn

Capricorn, dedicate this day to analyzing your romantic relationships. If you notice that you are seeking only your own pleasure, ask yourself whether that dynamic will be healthy over time. What attracts you today could become an emotional burden if there is no reciprocal commitment. Reflect on what you truly want from this relationship. Love should not be only enjoyment, but also support and a path for growth. If a relationship that began casually now brings you more difficulties than benefits, it is time to rethink it. Today is an invitation to introspection and honesty with yourself. Give yourself time to reflect and make decisions that are truly in tune with your inner being.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, if you feel that the atmosphere at work is tense or hostile, do not be distressed. Over time, things usually soften. Maintain an optimistic attitude and avoid unnecessary arguments or clashes.

When it comes to your health, it is essential that you pay attention to any discomfort that arises. Do not keep postponing an appointment with a nutritionist who can give you guidance suited to your needs. Today may mark a turning point in your physical and emotional health. Try to take care of yourself and make decisions that bring you well-being. Do not forget that every small change adds up. Start today to adopt healthier habits and you will see how your energy and mood improve over time.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today it is essential that you respect the personal space of those around you. Living together can become tense if there is no balance in relationships; remember that everyone needs their own space to shine. In the family environment, try to avoid controlling or pessimistic attitudes. Sometimes life seems complicated, but your attitude can change the way you perceive it. Make an effort to maintain an optimistic outlook. Life overflows with shades and nuances; sometimes all it takes is a change of perspective to appreciate the beauty around us. Today is an ideal day to cultivate harmony in your relationships. Small displays of respect and consideration can yield great results in your family and social environment.

Pisces

Pisces, today it is essential to measure your words before speaking. Disagreements may arise in your conversations, and taking a moment to think will help you avoid saying something you may later regret. If you have an exam or an interview, prepare thoroughly; setting aside superficial matters will allow you to show your true potential. This day is ideal for tuning in to your intuition and emotions. Listening to your inner voice will give you clarity in times of doubt. Remember that every experience, even the most difficult ones, is an opportunity to learn. Give yourself time to process what you feel and act prudently.