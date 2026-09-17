En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Víctor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Thursday, September 17, 2026. In addition, "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to face the day in order to tackle it in the best possible way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Thursday of quick thinking and surprises: the Moon with Uranus in Gemini activates fresh ideas; a conversation or encounter can change your perspective, ideal for learning something new or taking a short trip.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

For Aries, today presents itself as a special day. Stay alert to the surprises that appear on your path, whether it is an unexpected message or a particular scene you observe on the street, on public transport, or in a store. Those moments can be clues that guide you toward new ways of learning that will enrich your life.

Keep in mind that the universe communicates with you in many ways. In every small interaction, a valuable lesson may be hidden. Prepare your mind and heart to welcome these teachings, as they can give you a decisive boost in your personal and professional development. Likewise, consider studying remotely or online: technology offers you resources that will not only make your learning easier, but will also open doors to opportunities that once seemed unreachable. This is the ideal moment to broaden your horizons, so do not hesitate to explore new paths. Trust your intuition and pay attention to the clues the universe sends you. Your curiosity and your desire to learn are your strongest allies in this process of transformation.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today the power of technological innovation will work in your favor to increase your income. It is an ideal time to explore the vast digital universe and see how you can make the most of it. Among the options to consider are social media and cryptocurrencies.

Dare to venture into online business. A sea of opportunities awaits you, and if you take the plunge without fear, you could find unexpected rewards. Stay up to date and keep an open mind to new ideas; this will guide your finances toward a more solid foundation.

Remember that innovation is not only technology, but also creative thinking.

Reflect on how to apply your skills and talents in this new context. Do you have any hobby that could become extra income? The answer lies within you.

So, Taurus, trust in your ability to adapt and evolve in this new scenario. Do not stand on the sidelines; this is your time to stand out and succeed. Go ahead!

Leo

Dear Leo, today your friendships will play a key role in your life. Thanks to them, doors will open to changes and new developments that could bring you great surprises. Keep an open mind and do not limit yourself to your usual circle; the universe still has much to offer you. Connecting with people from different backgrounds can inspire you and provide fresh perspectives. This is a favorable time to join others and create as a community, since the dynamics that arise can be very original and enriching.

Give yourself permission to enjoy the company of those around you. The ideas you exchange today—both those you share and those you receive—can open a path of growth and renewal for you. Sometimes, a simple conversation can set in motion a chain of wonderful events in your life.

So, Leo, welcome the diversity and creativity that spring from your friendships. Today is a day to shine and allow your brilliance to light the way for others. Your enthusiasm is contagious, and together you can achieve extraordinary results.

Virgo

Virgo, today you will be at the center of attention. Significant changes are approaching in your professional sphere and it is your opportunity to shine. You are ready to transform your work environment with original proposals and innovative methods that will help you surpass your own achievements.

Take advantage of this wave of transformation and do not hesitate to display your creativity. Your contributions will be valued and recognized. It is the ideal time to bring to life those plans you have been mulling over in your mind. Remember that, although change can be difficult, it also opens new opportunities. Every step you take will bring you closer to your goals. Maintain the focus and firmness needed to turn your ideas into reality.

So, dear Virgo, lift your gaze and accept the challenge the universe is offering you. This is your time to stand out and leave your mark on the world. Trust yourself and your abilities.

Libra

Libra, today news could reach you from afar. You may receive interesting proposals from abroad or a lightning getaway may arise that transforms your perspective. Keep your attention on the opportunities that appear. It is a favorable time to consider starting an innovative career or learning something that broadens your horizons. Right now, your desire to know and learn is essential; do not let fear hold you back. Relating to people from other backgrounds or countries can be very enriching, as you will find inspiration in diverse cultures and ways of life. That exchange will lead you to fresh ideas and different viewpoints that could open unexpected opportunities. So, dear Libra, be encouraged to begin this adventure without hesitation. - Open your mind and heart to the opportunities the universe offers you. This is the ideal time to broaden your horizons and discover new dimensions of yourself.

- Allow your heart and mind to receive everything the universe has to give you. Now is your chance to broaden your horizons and discover new aspects of yourself.

- Prepare yourself, with an open mind and heart, for the infinite possibilities of the universe. Your time has come to expand and reveal new facets of who you are.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today you are going through a decisive turn in your sex life. You are about to realize that many ideas about desire that you thought were beyond question no longer represent you. It is time to explore and allow yourself different experiences in intimacy. Listen carefully to your partner's proposals; they could be the key to an emotional and sexual liberation that will enrich you. Dare to explore and express your desires; this will deepen the bond with the person you love.

This stage of change will not only enrich your intimate life, but will also broaden your self-knowledge and your clarity about what you need.

Honesty and vulnerability will be your best allies on this path.

So, Scorpio, welcome this transformation and let passion and dialogue flow in your life.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today technological advances will shake up your routine. You will suddenly notice that you have more time for yourself and to fully enjoy life. It is an ideal occasion to integrate new tools and methods that boost your efficiency. Do not hesitate to try different apps or systems that help you organize yourself better. Flexibility will be key and every adjustment you make will bring you closer to a more balanced lifestyle. If you notice that these changes cause you anxiety, channel that energy into walks or physical exercise. Stay active and do not neglect your emotional well-being during this stage of transformation.

So, dear Capricorn, embrace the technological revolution that is approaching and put it to your advantage. This is the time to reinvent the way you live and work and to find a new rhythm that allows you to enjoy each day.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today you will meet open-minded and very original people. These encounters will push you to break molds and live more authentically. It is an ideal time to embrace your independence and explore new ways of relating. In love, a door opens that will allow you to enjoy a greater degree of freedom. Let your exploratory nature guide the way you connect and do not hesitate to share your longings and dreams. Authentic communication will be essential to deepen and strengthen your bonds. Remember that every encounter can become an opportunity to learn and evolve; the people you attract at this time can provide valuable insights that will accompany you on your journey. So, dear Sagittarius, enjoy the variety the universe offers you today.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today your children will remind you that not everything is settled yet. Their vitality and creativity will push you to discover new ways to celebrate life and enjoy every moment. Allow their fresh and unbiased perspective to teach you.

If you want to show your talents to the world, this is the moment. Do not fear what others may say; authenticity and spontaneity are the key to your happiness. Let your inner voice speak and share your gifts with those around you. Remember that the freedom to express yourself is essential to you; give yourself permission to be who you are and do not be afraid to show your essence. In doing so, you also encourage others to embrace their authenticity. So, Aquarius, today is a day to honor life and give wings to your creativity.

Pisces

Pisces, today your domestic sphere is going through a deep change

Repairs, moves, or family gatherings will mark this stage of movement

It is a favorable time to review which habits or conditioning no longer serve you and create a fresher and healthier space for you and your loved ones

This shake-up in your intimate world will help you feel freer and in harmony with your desires and needs Take advantage of this moment to transform your home into a refuge that expresses your essence and brings you inner calm. Keep in mind that home is a sanctuary where memories are built and bonds are strengthened. Every adjustment you make will add to a renewed atmosphere for the whole family. Do not underestimate the influence of the environment on your emotional well-being. So, dear Pisces, be encouraged to embark on this adventure of renewal in your home. Give yourself permission to let go of what no longer serves you and create a space that inspires and nourishes you. This is your time to flourish.