When a rented home changes hands, the lease remains in force. The law requires the new owner to respect it: they cannot evict the tenant simply for having bought the house.

This protection arises from the rental laws in force in each U.S. state, which consider the contract an obligation tied to the property and not to the person who sells it. The exact regulations vary by state, but the general principle applies nationwide.

What does the law say when a house with tenants is sold?

The lease is not canceled by the sale: it is automatically transferred to the new owner together with the property. The buyer assumes the role of landlord under the same agreed terms.

The new owner cannot raise the rent, modify clauses or demand the tenant’s departure before the lease term ends. They can only request eviction if the lease itself includes a clause that allows it in the event of a change of owner.

Can the new owner evict the tenant?

In general, no. If the buyer wants to live in the property, they must wait until the lease ends, unless there is a clause authorizing termination upon a change of ownership.

There are some specific situations in which early eviction is possible:

The lease includes a clause that allows it to be terminated if the property changes owners.

The purchase was completed through foreclosure, with advance notice periods set by each state.

The buyer plans to use the home as a primary residence and goes through an owner-occupancy eviction process, allowed in some states.