En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

On his official website, "Niño Prodigio", the country's most recognized astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Monday, September 14, 2026. Read your daily prediction and find out how love, health, and work will go for you.

Víctor Florencio has detailed, based on Western astrology, how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

We begin the week with momentum: the Moon in Aries, opposite Venus in Libra, favors taking the first step in love, proposing shared projects, and expressing what we feel.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today presents itself as a day full of possibilities for Aries. You will be surrounded by stimulating people who will awaken in you an irresistible urge to share and live new experiences. This dynamic atmosphere will invite you to open yourself to the unexpected and discover different facets of your personality.

If you have a partner, you will notice that the passion that had waned can flare up again strongly. Deep conversations and quality time together will be essential to revitalize the bond. Take advantage of this energy to forge unforgettable memories with your partner.

If you are single, you may come across someone who will attract you with their delicacy and innate charm. This encounter could mark the beginning of a magical connection, so allow yourself to flow with the attraction and discover what emerges.

Remember that every crossing has a meaning; stay receptive to the signals the universe sends you.

Taurus

This is a favorable time for Taurus to tune into their spiritual side. Collaboration will flow around you and will give you the opportunity to break from routine, reconnect with yourself, and recharge your energy. Do not underestimate the value of those moments of calm. Remember that inside you there is an inexhaustible source of strength you can draw on when you need it. Your connection with yourself will guide you in your search for balance in your daily life; give yourself the necessary time to reflect. Your relationships with others will also be a field of growth: take advantage of this stage of harmony to strengthen bonds with friends and loved ones. Your ability to listen and understand will be valued, fostering an atmosphere of trust and affection. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and open your heart to those around you.

Leo

Today's energy pushes you to open yourself to new horizons alongside someone special. If you are in a relationship, a romantic getaway could be just what you need to rekindle your connection. Adventure will bring you closer and give you new experiences to share.

If you are single, the chances of meeting someone interesting increase. That encounter could happen during a trip or in a learning context that broadens your perspective on life. Keep your eyes and heart open to new opportunities. Your social skills will stand out, and you will enjoy deep, enriching conversations that nourish your soul. Dare to express what you think and feel, and allow your most authentic side to attract those who are on your same wavelength.

It is an ideal time to discover new facets of yourself. Keep in mind that every experience is a step toward your personal and spiritual growth. Open your heart and let love and adventure guide your path.

Virgo

Today, Virgo, you may notice an upswing in your finances thanks to a partnership with someone who shares your goals. Take advantage of this opportunity to manage resources that strengthen your stability and bring you closer to new financial goals. The key will be to act firmly when deciding on shared assets or funds. Working together will expand your opportunities and have a favorable effect on your financial situation. Do not be afraid to try new ideas. As you progress, it is essential to trust your abilities and the value you can offer. That self-confidence will give you the boost to move toward success, while maintaining an open attitude toward the opportunities that may arise. Remember that every step matters and that the effort you invest in your projects will bear fruit in the long term.

Libra

Today Libra's love life will be revitalized, picking up pace and awakening new feelings. If you have a partner, they are likely to show you how much they value you, which will bring a breath of fresh air to the relationship; take advantage of it to live special moments together. If you are single, an attractive proposal could arise. Stay receptive and willing to whatever life brings, as this encounter could give you the chance to meet someone who resonates with your desires and goals. Value what the other person brings, but also check whether that connection is aligned with what you want to share. Trust your intuition and your ability to distinguish what truly does you good. Today, love and emotional bonds will become more important to you. Give yourself permission to enjoy and value the affection you receive, as this will favor your overall well-being and personal development.

Scorpio

Although serenity brings you balance, Scorpio, today it is best not to remain too passive. Take advantage of this impulse to care for your well-being and get your body moving. A little activity, such as going for a walk or dancing, will be key to reigniting your vitality. Music can be your great ally: put on your favorite songs and let yourself be carried by the rhythm. It will not only put you in a better mood, but also help your body function more efficiently. Examine your habits and think about how you could improve them. Health is an essential pillar in your life and small adjustments can have a notable impact on your overall well-being. Pay attention to your body's signals and attend to its needs. Remember that caring for yourself is an act of self-love. Prioritize your well-being and remember to enjoy the small pleasures that life gives you. The energy you cultivate will accompany you in your daily adventures.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today you could have the support of an influential person who will open the way for you to notable progress. This turn will be a turning point not only for you, but also for your family. At home, circumstances will require firm and well-considered decisions. It is a favorable moment to take on a greater role in the home and look after the well-being of your loved ones. Do not hesitate to become the support your family needs now. It is essential that you clearly convey your ideas and plans, as this will pave the way toward a more auspicious future. Your leadership will be decisive and your actions will leave a lasting mark on those around you. Trust your ability to make decisions that benefit everyone. This is a period of growth and transformation; therefore, keep your focus on your goals and your family's well-being.

Sagittarius

Today the Moon offers you an excellent opportunity to unleash your creativity. Sagittarius, your magnetism for attracting admiration will be evident, and you could attend a gathering with dancing, songs, and joy in the company of prominent people. It is the ideal time to express what you feel and show that passion for life that sets you apart. Take advantage of the good energy to share your ideas and put your talents into play with those around you. Do not hesitate to let yourself be carried away by the excitement of the moment. Creative inspiration will spring up within you and your enthusiasm will motivate those around you. Stay receptive to new experiences and let joy and a festive spirit fill your day. Do not forget that every expression of your being is unique and valuable. Today is a day to celebrate and enjoy life; allow your light to shine and infect others with your radiant energy.

Aquarius

Today will be a fruitful day for Aquarius, as a person will positively influence the way you see things. This encounter will make you realize that you do not have all the answers and that there is always room to learn from others. Relating to people from other cultures or with different religious beliefs will open your mind and broaden your vision. Stay open and curious, as this experience could lead you to deep and valuable reflections. This is an ideal time to step out of your comfortable habits and venture into what you do not yet know. Learning from diversity will help you develop and transform as a person, so take advantage of this opportunity to open yourself to the world. Keep in mind that every encounter offers a valuable lesson. Let yourself be guided by the wisdom of others and do not underestimate the impact these new perspectives can have on your life.

Pisces

Pisces, today is a day to celebrate: someone very close to you — your partner or a business associate — could provide you with unexpected financial support. Take that extra money as a gift from destiny, a sign that resources appear when they are needed. Even so, remember to value your own strength and talents. The combination of outside help and your determination guarantees that you will not lack the essentials to keep moving forward. Take advantage of this financial boost to plan your next steps. Reflect on how to use this extra support prudently and effectively to move toward your long-term goals. Keep in mind that gratitude is a powerful tool: value what you receive and maintain an optimistic attitude toward the future. Your resilience and determination will lead you to prosperity and well-being.