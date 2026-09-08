Sleeping can become a problem for those looking to keep their hair in place. Constant movement against the pillow creates friction, can undo the shape of the hairstyle, and encourage the appearance of frizz, especially in wavy, curly, or dry-prone hair.

Faced with this situation, there is a home trick that consists of using aluminum foil before going to bed. The technique aims to keep the hair in a certain position for several hours to help preserve or define its shape and control the hairs that stand up during the night.

What is covering your hair with aluminum foil before sleeping for?

The main purpose of this method is to shape the hair and reduce frizz while sleeping. The foil can be used to wrap certain sections of the hair and keep them in place, although the result will depend on the texture, length, and condition of the hair.

To apply the trick, some recommendations are:

Use dry or slightly prepared hair , avoiding wrapping it completely wet.

Divide the hair into sections to better work on the shape you want to achieve.

Roll or arrange each strand before covering it with the foil.

Do not tighten the material too much , as it should remain comfortable during rest.

Remove the foil in the morning and gently arrange the hair with your fingers.

Avoid applying heat directly to the foil, especially during prolonged periods.

The idea is not that the foil permanently changes the structure of the hair, but rather that it helps preserve the shape previously given to it for a few hours.

Why do they recommend controlling frizz at night?

Frizz appears when some hairs stand up and lose uniformity, something that can be favored by ambient humidity, lack of hydration, and friction. During the night, repeated contact with the pillow can contribute to the hair losing definition and ending up frizzier upon waking.

That is why, in addition to this trick, it is important to take care of how you sleep with your hair. A satin or silk pillowcase can reduce friction compared with certain fabrics, while maintaining an adequate hydration routine helps improve the appearance of the hair fiber.

Aluminum foil can serve as a one-off alternative to keep strands shaped and reduce hair movement while sleeping, but it does not replace regular care. If it causes pulling, pressure, heat, or discomfort, it is advisable to remove it.

As with many beauty tricks, the result can vary considerably depending on hair type. In curly or wavy hair, it can help preserve a certain shape, while in straight hair the shaping effect may be more subtle.