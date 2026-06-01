En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Víctor Florencio, universally known as "Niño Prodigio", has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Monday, June 1, 2026. Find out what your prediction for the day is and get ready for what will happen.

The union of the Moon and Venus in Gemini favors companionship and harmonious dialogue, and invites you to open up, learn with others, and get closer through kind words that spark smiles.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today, Aries, the cosmos aligns in your favor and offers you a special opportunity to connect with the people around you. Compliments and sweet words will come your way, captivating you and making you feel very special. It is a day when your magnetism can shine and attract those around you. Even so, be prudent: you could feel attracted to two people at the same time. This double inclination can create confusion, though also a lot of excitement. Follow your intuition and allow yourself to discover what each of these bonds can bring you.

Today, when you share your ideas, you will do so with such ease that they will be impossible to overlook; your tone and the way you communicate will awaken sympathy in others, which could lead to charming and seductive moments. Take advantage of that energy to get closer to those you are attracted to.

Remember that, in love, authenticity is key. Don't be afraid to show your true self; that will resonate with those around you. Trust yourself and let your inner fire guide your decisions.

Taurus

Taurus, today Venus and the Moon favor your finances with encouraging news. It is an excellent day to open yourself to new opportunities that strengthen your finances. If you have projects in mind, now is the time to get them moving. It is also a good occasion to make purchases or investments. Remember what makes you happy and seek to enrich your life with small pleasures. You will not only gain material benefits, but also deep emotional well-being. Keep in mind that any investment in yourself, whether in experiences or in objects that inspire you, will enhance your well-being. Reflect on what you truly value and let that guide your spending decisions. Today, the reward will be within your reach, so don't hesitate to enjoy it. Share your joys with those you love and you will see happiness spread.

Leo

Today is an ideal time to expand your network of contacts. Social life takes on great importance; if you plan to attend events or gatherings, try to choose spaces where you can connect with people from different backgrounds. The diversity of opinions and experiences will broaden your perspective on the world. In addition, interacting with more experienced people can provide valuable advice and lessons for your personal and professional life. Don't hesitate to take center stage when appropriate, but remember to practice active listening. The bond you build today could open unexpected opportunities later on. Take advantage of this social energy to strengthen relationships and forge new alliances. Keep in mind that each person you meet can bring something unique to your life.

Virgo

Virgo, the alignment of Venus and the Moon in your Midheaven will bring very favorable recognition. Today is a day to stand out in your surroundings, especially in the professional sphere. Young women will play an important role in your success.

If you have to make a presentation or give a speech, trust that you will project a special charisma that will inspire admiration in your audience. It is a perfect time to showcase your abilities and talents. Do not underestimate the power of teamwork. Staying open to the help and advice of those around you will bring you closer to your goals more easily. Value the connections that are formed today.

Now, more than ever, it is essential that you trust yourself. Your dedication and effort are already being recognized, and this is only the beginning of what is to come.

Libra

Today, Libra, you will feel driven by a vision of life grounded in respect. That attitude will be the key to your good fortune. The relationships you form will have a special touch, and you could feel attracted to someone from the academic world or connected to foreign languages.

In addition, it is a favorable day to receive news from afar. Stay alert to opportunities that arise from unexpected places. Communication will be decisive, so don't hesitate to express your ideas. This is a favorable time to broaden your perspective and nourish yourself with the experiences of others. Your curiosity and desire to learn will lead you to new adventures. Don't forget that self-love and respect for others will open opportunities that once seemed out of reach. The energy and attitude you radiate today can bring you closer to what you desire most.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today you could receive an unexpected gift or valuable information that boosts your projects. Luck is on your side and, in intimate matters, the surprises will be even more stimulating. New proposals may ignite your most hidden fantasies. This atmosphere of sensuality and renewal in love will invite you to explore new ways of pleasure. Dare to be creative and express your desires. Scenting your bedroom can create the perfect atmosphere for special moments. Remember that open and honest dialogue is essential to make the most of these new possibilities: express your desires and needs to your partner or the person you are interested in. Today passion can be a powerful guide; let your instincts lead you toward what you truly long for and allow yourself to enjoy every moment.

Capricorn

Today, Capricorn, your daily routine becomes more pleasant thanks to the addition of new coworkers. It is a favorable period for interesting job offers to arrive, helping you fulfill your commitments more effectively.

Teamwork will be essential on this day. Accept the support of those around you and be encouraged to share your ideas; together you can achieve goals that once seemed far away.

In addition, it is a good time to think about renewing your image. Whether you choose a new look or a treatment to refresh yourself, confidence in yourself will be your best ally. Give yourself permission to enjoy the small things life gifts you today; by staying in tune with your surroundings, you will attract even more well-being and satisfaction into your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today the energy of the Moon and Venus boosts your love life.

If you have a partner, it is an ideal day to rekindle romance: tender gestures and affectionate words will strengthen your bond with your loved one.

If you are single, it is an excellent time to resume your search for love. Stay open to new encounters and opportunities along your path; that spark you want could appear at any moment. Today, communication will play a key role in your interactions. Dare to share your emotions and desires; your sincerity will be appreciated and will bring you closer to those who truly matter. This day could be the beginning of a beautiful romance: allow yourself to imagine the relationship you long for and start taking concrete steps to attract it into your life.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today a romantic mood will awaken in you, making you feel as you did when you were in school. The day's energy will boost your confidence, allowing you to show your talents and natural charm. You will attract glances and compliments, so don't hesitate to shine. It is a perfect time to enjoy the attention you will receive. Don't be afraid to share your talents and passions; many will be willing to admire and support you.

If you have a creative project in mind, today is an ideal day to get it started. Inspiration and energy are on your side, so let your intuition guide you.

Remember that authenticity is your best credential. By showing yourself as you are, you will attract those who truly value what you have to offer.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today is an ideal day to strengthen your family bonds. It is a favorable occasion to reach agreements and define rules for living together. Communication will be essential, so make an effort to listen carefully to your loved ones. When talking, warmth and respect will be essential. If you create a welcoming and understanding atmosphere, it will be easier for everyone to feel comfortable expressing their points of view. In addition, today is an ideal time to enhance your home. Try making simple adjustments that make your space warmer and more balanced. This will not only improve your environment, but also support your emotional well-being. Remember that family is an essential foundation in your life: nurture those ties and you will notice how peace and joy flourish in your home.