En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Friday, July 10, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

Today, with the Moon in Scorpio in opposition to Mars and in trine with Mercury and Jupiter, finances intensify: major transactions and more drive to negotiate and invest; act strategically and, if you have savings, seek financial advice.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

According to the stars, today you could receive financial support from a family member or someone very close to you. That support will be decisive in getting the business deal you have been preparing underway. It is a favorable time to start a venture and take that step you have long been longing for. However, take care with your attitude when negotiating. Arrogance and excessive pressure can work against you; that is why I recommend acting with composure and confidence. Empathy and humility will be your best allies on this path. Remember that relationships are reciprocal and that respect for others always encourages better understanding. Take advantage of your bond with your loved ones, since their support will be not only financial, but also emotional. Today your lucky number is 27, associated with success and prosperity. Your favorable color is red, which will bring you energy and passion in your projects. As for compatibility, you will get along especially well with a Libra, who can offer you valuable advice in your negotiations.

Taurus

Today is a moment in which your true intentions will be revealed, especially in the sentimental realm. You will have the chance to have an honest and deep conversation with your partner, which will strengthen the bond between you. This show of frankness will be well received and will foster an atmosphere of mutual trust. If you are single, the universe favors you: you could meet someone who is intensely attractive to you. This person will not only spark your attraction, but may also open the door to a meaningful bond that could develop into something deeper. Take advantage of this moment to show yourself as you are and say what you truly feel. Being vulnerable is not a weakness, but an act of courage. You are going through a period of personal transformation and your sincerity will be the driving force of your emotional growth. Your lucky number today is 14, a symbol of new opportunities in love. Green works in your favor, as it symbolizes harmony and balance. In terms of compatibility, an Aquarius could be the ideal partner to explore this new connection.

Leo

Today a special sign will come to you from other realms that will bring you closer to a loved one. That contact will invite you to reflect on your roots and the lineage that sustains you. It is a good time to remember that you are not pursuing your goals alone: family is a source of strength and support.

This message may inspire you and give you the boost to move forward with your goals. Keep in mind that you can always turn to your elders for wisdom and advice. That person's experience could be decisive in helping you achieve the success you want. Today is a good day to celebrate your family ties and value the importance of staying close to your loved ones; be grateful for the support you have received and look for ways to return that affection. Your lucky number is 45, associated with creativity and expression. Yellow will be your best ally, bringing light and joy.

Virgo

Today opportunities will arise to meet people who share your interests and values. It is an ideal time to create meaningful bonds, exchange ideas, and talk about what you are passionate about. Do not hesitate to take advantage of these occasions to enrich your social life.

Organize gatherings with friends or join group activities where you can express your point of view. The diversity of opinions and approaches will contribute valuably to your personal growth. Keep in mind that every interaction offers an opportunity to learn. Adopt an open attitude and be receptive to new perspectives. These encounters can propel you toward different goals or help you expand your network of contacts.

Your lucky number is 22, a symbol of balance and duality. The color orange will accompany you, representing sociability and creativity. In terms of compatibility, Gemini could be the ideal ally for exploring new ideas together.

Libra

Today the work environment is especially favorable for you. Conversations with your coworkers and superiors will flow naturally, and that will translate into real opportunities for professional growth. A job proposal is in sight that will bring you notable financial benefit. Take advantage of this period to showcase your abilities and make yourself noticed. Your skill in communicating and negotiating will be decisive in making the most of these opportunities. Do not hesitate to express your ideas and contribute to the conversations. You will also have solid support in the business arena, which will help you make sound decisions. Trust your intuition and the experience of those around you; working together, you can achieve great goals.

Your lucky number is 8, associated with success and abundance. Your lucky color is green, which will attract prosperity. In terms of compatibility, a Capricorn will be an excellent ally on your path to success.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sign gives you a special charisma that will raise your energy and make you stand out wherever you are. Today is an ideal time to undertake new projects that will involve a challenge, but that could also bring you great rewards.

Along the way, allies will appear who support your ideas, as well as critical voices that will try to discourage you. Even so, your sharpness and determination will allow you to overcome any obstacle that appears in your path. It is crucial that you stay focused on your goals and do not let other people's opinions sway you. Trusting yourself will allow you to move forward firmly and achieve the success you seek. Your lucky number is 10, associated with new beginnings. The color black will be your ally, as it symbolizes strength and mystery. In terms of compatibility, a Pisces person can offer you a fresh and creative perspective for your projects.

Capricorn

Today you will receive multiple invitations that will give you the chance to spend time with different people. It is the perfect moment to step out of your comfort zone and leave behind any shyness when relating to others. Socializing will allow you to take a more active role in your surroundings and forge friendships that add value to your life. It is a great opportunity to renew your network of contacts and open yourself to new experiences. Remember that every encounter can become a doorway to new possibilities. Keep an open attitude toward what the cosmos has for you; you could find meaningful bonds when you least expect them. Your favorable number is 30, associated with friendship and the spirit of community. The color pink will be your ally, bringing affection and balance to your relationships. In terms of affinity, an Aquarius can be an excellent companion for these new social adventures.

Sagittarius

Today you will notice that your schedule is packed with commitments, which can wear down your energy. It is essential that you reserve some time for yourself, to reflect and recharge. If you do not manage to achieve balance, too many tasks can affect your well-being. Do not feel bad about needing time alone; it is vital for your mental health. Lowering your level of demands will help you face your daily routine in a better mood. Take advantage of this period to look inward and organize your priorities. Paying attention to your needs is essential to maintaining balance in your life. Your lucky number is 5, associated with freedom and adventure. Your lucky color is purple, which will favor your spiritual connection. In compatibility, a Leo can give you the motivation you need.

Aquarius

Today you may feel weighed down by the need to balance your job with family obligations. Although the challenge may seem overwhelming, remember that the key is to stay calm and avoid any outburst that could complicate things further. In the midst of this hustle and bustle, you will have the support of ingenious and astute people willing to help you achieve your goals. Do not hesitate to ask them for guidance and collaborate with them; that bond will be very valuable to you. It is a favorable time to practice patience and diplomacy. Stay serene in the face of challenges and remember that every situation has a way out. Your calm and thoughtful attitude will take you far.

Your lucky number is 47, linked to innovation and creativity. The color gray will be your ally, symbolizing stability and serenity. In terms of compatibility, a Gemini could provide the understanding you need today.

Pisces

Today you will feel a strong desire to learn and expand your knowledge. It is a favorable time to take part in projects that allow you to discover new horizons. Consider visiting a library, a museum, or attending some cultural activity that sparks your curiosity. Interacting and conversing with people from different cultures will broaden your perspective and bring you new ideas. That contact could open doors to unexpected opportunities. Do not underestimate the power of curiosity: every new experience can be key to your personal and professional development. Give yourself permission to dream and venture without borders. Your lucky number is 12, associated with intuition and spiritual connection. The color aqua will be your ally, bringing freshness and renewal to your days. In terms of compatibility, a Scorpio can be an inspiring companion in your search for knowledge.