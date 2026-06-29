En esta noticia Nif1o Prodigio horoscope for each sign this Monday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as the "Nif1o Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Monday, June 29, 2026. In addition, he explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ), and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will need to keep in mind.

Happy start of the week! The New Moon in Gemini renews your way of thinking and communicating with fresh ideas, but as it enters Cancer, the atmosphere becomes more emotional, sensitive, and protective.

Nif1o Prodigio horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today is a good time to open your heart and let the words come naturally. You will meet someone who will be an ideal confidant, willing to listen to you with attention and affection. This connection will be key to freeing yourself from those limiting thoughts that have been holding you back. It is time to let go and leave behind what weighs you down. By talking with that person, you will feel lighter, as if a great burden were fading away. Do not underestimate what a good conversation can achieve; sometimes, talking is the first step toward healing. You will realize that you are not facing your struggles alone, and that will give you a new perspective on your problems. An authentic dialogue will help you understand that sharing your worries is an act of courage, not weakness. It is also an opportunity to reflect on your relationships and how they can help you grow. Do not forget that vulnerability is also a sign of strength. Channel this energy to surround yourself with people who support and inspire you. Human connection is essential, and today it will show itself beautifully. Do not be afraid to open your heart; the universe is on your side.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today a new cycle opens in your finances and work matters. The New Moon invites you to review your plans and focus on what you truly want to achieve on the material level. It is an ideal time to assess your situation and set concrete, realistic goals.

During the day, your family ties will play a prominent role. You may receive visits or calls from loved ones who are seeking your support and affection. This loving gesture will not only fill you with happiness, but will also make you see how valuable it is to be a fundamental support in the lives of those you love. Take advantage of this moment to learn from your loved ones; the tenderness they share will teach you more than you imagine and enrich your emotional world. Remember that love and empathy are key to thriving both personally and professionally. Now is the ideal time to plant the seeds of your dreams. With your practical approach and determination, you can turn those ideas into reality. Trust yourself and your abilities; the universe is on your side.

Leo

Dear Leo, the New Moon marks the start of a collective project that will rekindle your social life. Ties with friends and acquaintances will strengthen, and you will feel a wave of positive energy that will drive you to collaborate and create together. It is a favorable time to celebrate unity and teamwork.

Throughout the day, pay attention to any dreams you have had: they could contain valuable messages that help you clarify feelings you have kept in the shadows. Taking time to think about this will help you better understand your emotions and move forward in your healing process.

Remember that leading is not only about directing, but also about knowing how to listen. Allow yourself to be vulnerable in your relationships and keep your heart open to the ideas of others; by doing so, you will strengthen bonds and encourage an atmosphere of trust and collaboration.

This new cycle also represents an opportunity to unleash your creativity. Let your light shine and share your gifts with the world. Lunar energy favors you, so dare to stand out and occupy the leading role you were born for.

Virgo

Today you will act with the cunning of a chess master. You will move ahead with judgment, following a well-laid plan that will lead you to reap good results at work. Your performance will stand out, and that will earn you more recognition among your colleagues.

If you are looking for work, you will know exactly who to turn to and which path to follow. Your organizational skills will be decisive, so trust your intuition and be encouraged to take the first step. This is the moment to highlight your talents and show what you are capable of. Do not let the fear of making mistakes hold you back; on the contrary, turn every challenge into an opportunity to grow. Keep in mind that every step you take today is strategic and can bring you closer to your most ambitious goals. Stay focused and consistent: success is within your reach.

Libra

Dear Libra, today the sky pushes you toward new adventures. The New Moon opens the possibility of taking a trip or starting a project linked to abroad, which will excitingly expand your horizons. It is an ideal time to broaden your vision and seek different experiences. From early on, you will feel a professional boost that will motivate you to strive for the recognition you deserve. It is key that you show yourself genuinely and cultivate both respect and appreciation in your work environment. Your innate charisma will be your greatest ally.

Throughout the day, stay alert to opportunities that arise: a valuable connection could appear that boosts your career. Do not hesitate to network and approach people with similar interests and goals. The universe is on your side. Remember that this new stage is ideal for balancing your personal and professional life. Do not neglect your bonds by focusing only on work; maintaining harmony in your life is key to achieving true success.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today is an ideal occasion to celebrate life and the passion that defines you. Although your night may have been full of sensuality, the New Moon energy encourages you to look on the bright side of things. This is a period to expand and connect with your deepest desires. Throughout the day, you will notice a strong urge to nurture beliefs that will guide your path. It is essential to surround yourself with people who share your values, who inspire you and push you forward. Seek environments where you can express yourself freely and remain true to who you are.

This new chapter gives you the opportunity to heal old wounds and turn what you have experienced into valuable lessons. Allow yourself to let go of what no longer serves you and open your heart to new opportunities. Life has a lot to offer you, and the time has come to embrace change. Do not forget that your greatest strength is authenticity. Today is a day to shine and show the world your most genuine self. Trust your intuition and the signs of the universe; you are on the right path toward expanding your being.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, the New Moon marks a fresh start in health and well-being matters. It is the ideal time to establish habits that promote your physical and emotional balance. The renewing force of this lunar phase pushes you to take care of yourself and put your health first.

Throughout the day, you will be surrounded by charming company. You will enjoy the affection and understanding of your partner or your closest friends. If you are single, keep an eye out for signs, because someone special could appear who awakens intense and unexpected emotions in you. This new period also invites you to review your personal goals. What do you want to achieve in terms of health? Take a moment to write down your goals and commit to them; clarity in your objectives will allow you to move forward confidently. Remember that self-love is key to your well-being. Set aside time for activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. This is a period to grow and embrace your emotions, letting happiness become part of your daily life.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the New Moon in your opposite sign marks the beginning of a significant partnership in your life. Today you could finalize an important transaction, possibly related to shared resources or inheritance matters. It is a moment to move strategically and maintain self-control.

Throughout the day, remain open to the opportunities that arise. Lean on your intuition and your social skills to forge valuable connections. Your personal charm will be a great support in this stage of cooperation. At the same time, remember that speaking clearly and sincerely is essential for any agreement to succeed. Do not hesitate to express your ideas and your needs; that will help forge strong and lasting bonds. Mutual trust will be the foundation of every alliance you build. This new cycle also gives you the opportunity to review your values and define what you truly want in your life. Channel the Moon's energy to set intentions that align your purpose with your actions; this way, your path will be illuminated with greater clarity and meaning.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this Monday begins with a festive vibe that will brighten your day. If you have children, you will experience a renewed connection with them, filled with enthusiasm and joy. The influence of the New Moon encourages you to explore new ways of family bonding and create unforgettable memories together. As the day goes on, you may feel the need to pay more attention to your health. Now is an excellent time to schedule a health checkup or take up healthy habits you had left behind again. Discipline and self-care will be your best allies on this path to well-being. Keep in mind that caring for yourself is key to being able to support others. If you take the time to prioritize your health, you will be able to fully enjoy life and contribute to the happiness of those around you. This new cycle encourages you to open yourself to new experiences and let go of old beliefs that no longer serve you. Give yourself permission to dream and venture down unknown paths; the universe has much to offer you, and you deserve to enjoy every moment.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today a renewed stage begins in your home and family life. The influence of the New Moon illuminates your foundations and reconnects you with your sense of belonging. It is a good time to think about what home means to you and how you can strengthen those bonds. Throughout the day, you will feel a creative impulse: let your imagination flow and allow your ideas to take shape. Allow yourself to express through art or the written word; your creativity is at a peak and may reveal sides of yourself you have not yet explored.

It is an ideal stage to strengthen family ties. Plan gatherings or activities that promote closeness and affection. Remember that your loved ones are a mirror of you; by caring for those relationships, you are also strengthening yourself. The Moon's influence pushes you to imagine without limits and to tune in to your deepest desires. Give yourself permission to be vulnerable and open your heart to new opportunities. The universe is conspiring in your favor so you can materialize the life you long for.