New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia will block entry to their stadiums during the 2026 World Cup for all people included on a child support debtors list that the Argentine government handed over to the United States. The measure seeks to prevent access for some 13,000 fans who did not pay child support.

The ban applies starting in June, when those states host some of the tournament’s most important matches. Argentina, the reigning champion and favorite to retain the title, still has to face Austria and Jordan in its bid to qualify.

Why are New Jersey, Texas and Georgia blocking entry to stadiums?

The Argentine government asked the United States to prevent these fans from entering as part of the “Safe Stands” program, which penalizes those who spend money on tickets but do not cover their children’s needs. The list includes debtors with delinquencies verified by the courts.

The head of government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Jorge Macri, summed up the official position: if you do not support your children, you do not enter the stadium. Since 2023, the program has already screened more than four million spectators in 1,328 matches played in Argentina.

Who is on the list that prevents entry in June?

The list combines two groups of people barred from entry:

Fathers and mothers with child support debt confirmed by the Argentine courts.

People with records of violence or outstanding arrest warrants.

Argentina’s Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, said that the list exceeds 15,000 people and stressed that no violent person with a record will be allowed to attend the World Cup. During previous checks, 1,166 people with arrest warrants were already identified and dozens of administrative bans were issued.