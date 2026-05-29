En esta noticia El Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Víctor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Friday, May 29, 2026. In addition, the "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to face the day in the best possible way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

A calm Friday with the Moon in Taurus, but Pluto in Aquarius ignites intensity, control, and attachment; it is time to review what you value and why.

El Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Aries, today the presence of influential people around you can give you the push you need to bring those ambitious plans you have been considering to fruition. It is a good time to review your income and explore ways to broaden your horizons. Even so, do not rush: the best results are achieved with patience and dedication. Take advantage of the day to think about the changes you want to introduce into your life. Let these transformations happen little by little, and remember your worth at every stage of the process. Trust your intuition and do not let other people's opinions steer you off course. Today, mental clarity will be your best ally. Make the most of the good energy around you and try to be near people who inspire you. It is a favorable time to build support networks that bring you closer to your goals. Be encouraged to share your ideas and perspectives with those you trust; their opinions may be invaluable to you. Remember that every step toward your growth speaks of your courage and determination. Give yourself permission to shine and lean on the energy around you to raise your aspirations. The universe is conspiring in your favor, Aries.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, the day looks challenging as you take on more responsibilities in your environment. You could receive leadership proposals that will require you to make important decisions. It is an excellent opportunity for you, although remember that the path to success is not always easy. Your perseverance will be essential to sustain you through the tests and move forward with determination toward your goals. Sometimes the choices that seem most complex are the ones that lead us to the most satisfying destinations. Keep your eyes fixed on what you truly want to achieve and do not let momentary setbacks discourage you. You may feel more pressure from those around you, but trust in your abilities. Today, introspection and self-confidence will be your best allies. Do not be afraid to ask for the viewpoint of close people you trust; they can offer you a different perspective that helps you decide with greater judgment. Keep in mind that true leaders know how to face pressure with grace and firmness. Take a pause to breathe and reconnect with your most genuine motivations. Your perseverance and effort will open many doors for you, Taurus.

Leo

Dear Leo, today you may find yourself more in the spotlight than usual and feel strong pressure from those around you. To face that test, stay true to your essence and your principles. Do not let other people's expectations pull you away from your path. It is a favorable time to focus on your responsibilities and fulfill them as well as possible. Sometimes your intuition matters more than what others say. Give yourself space to clarify your priorities and avoid making hasty decisions. Keep in mind that every step forward is the result of your own effort. Even if you feel watched, focus your attention on what truly matters to you. Keep your energy and passions aligned with your deepest goals. When you remain faithful to your authenticity and your essence, everything around you changes. Take advantage of today's energy to renew your commitment to yourself. Remember that your light shines brightest when you honor who you are, Leo.

Virgo

Virgo, with the Moon transiting another earth sign, you will find reasons to recognize and strengthen your self-esteem. Although it may be hard for you to disconnect from work, it is key to give yourself moments to view your routine with a fresher and more enriching perspective. Set aside time for self-care and introspection: in those pauses, creativity and clarity often emerge. Define what you want to achieve and outline concrete steps to get closer to those goals. Today, self-analysis will be your most reliable guide. Your relationships with the people around you will also be key. Express your ideas and emotions; you may find unexpected support that helps you move forward. Paying attention to others can give you valuable perspectives and new ways of understanding things. Remember that maintaining balance between work and rest is essential for your well-being. Do not blame yourself for setting aside time for yourself.

Libra

Libra, today the situation may feel demanding, as if life were inviting you to look inward to discover valuable resources. Challenges often bring hidden opportunities, so keep an open mind to what may arise. Do not forget that your greatest wealth lies in how you handle intense moments. Resilience is one of your greatest virtues. When facing challenges, try to focus on what each experience can teach you; any burden can become a valuable lesson.

Do not hesitate to lean on your friends and loved ones: they can give you another perspective and help you find solutions you may not have considered. Collaboration and communication are essential to easing what you feel as a burden.

Today is a good time to reflect on your goals and desires. Give yourself permission to feel and work through your emotions; remember that even the hardest stages have meaning in your life. Make the most of today's energy to grow and transform, Libra.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today your bonds, especially your romantic relationship, intensify. It is a good time to recognize how what you have lived through before can color your current outlook. If you notice distrust, it may be that old wounds are weighing more heavily than the love you feel today. Give yourself time to look at the other person with greater objectivity and do not let past experiences govern your present. Honest and transparent communication can be fundamental in strengthening trust in your current relationships. Spend today deepening the emotional bond with your partner and the people you love. Showing vulnerability can open the door to deeper intimacy; be encouraged to open up and express your most intimate emotions. Keep in mind that authentic love demands effort and commitment. Give yourself permission to let go of what no longer serves you and focus on building a stable, loving future. Transformation in your relationships is on the way, Scorpio.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today is favorable for examining your relationships and noticing whether ambition or the urge to control is affecting your ability to love fully. Possessiveness can hinder the natural flow of love, so it is a good time to work on that.

Allow relationships to develop at their own pace. Do not rush ahead demanding fidelity or intensity; sometimes the best thing is to let everything move forward spontaneously. The value of a genuine bond lies in its ability to evolve and mature without pressure.

When you notice your emotions overflowing, stop, breathe, and refocus on yourself.

Real love is not about possession, but about respecting and giving each other freedom.

Nurture trust in your relationships and you will see how it transforms your emotional world.

Do not forget that the greatest emotional abundance is born from an authentic connection. Keep your heart open and let love flow without barriers. Today, Capricorn, your heart may rediscover its most authentic beauty and sensuality.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, I advise you to face your routine with serenity, without overthinking everyday setbacks. Life brings challenges, but every issue you solve gives you the chance to learn and sharpen your strategy. If something gets tangled up, do not get frustrated: obstacles are normal; what matters is identifying the source and undoing the problem with patience and perseverance. Try to maintain an optimistic and receptive mindset: from every setback you can extract a lesson.

Remember that you are not walking this path alone. Share your worries with trusted people; their support can be invaluable. Communication and collaboration will help you find more effective solutions and keep your motivation.

Today is a good time to remember that perseverance and adaptability are your best allies. Every step you take will bring you closer to your goals. Keep confidence in yourself and believe that everything will fall into place in due time, Sagittarius.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today you will be flooded with intense energy and the urge to take control in several areas of your life. Even so, avoid imposing your decisions in the family sphere, as you could cause unnecessary friction. Dialogue will be key to preserving peace at home.

Remember that home should be a refuge and a shared source of calm. Listen to your loved ones and try to create an atmosphere in which everyone feels appreciated and comfortable. Today, your ability to put yourself in another person's shoes will be key to strengthening family bonds. Sometimes the urge to control everything can distort your perspective. Take a pause and consider how your decisions affect the people around you. Flexibility and willingness to attend to others' needs will bring you closer to the balance you seek. This is a favorable day to sow calm and promote understanding in your surroundings. In the end, emotional connection matters more than control.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today you may have a very vivid dream or an old memory may resurface and linger in your mind. Even so, it is essential to ground yourself in the present, because that is where your true strength lies.

Talking with someone you trust can bring you great relief. A calm conversation can help you plant new ideas and broaden your perspective on life. Do not underestimate the value of sharing your ideas with others; sometimes those exchanges open unexpected opportunities. Today is a favorable day to let creativity unfold. Give yourself permission to explore new ideas and approaches in your life. Sometimes memories of the past can inspire you; do not hesitate to use them as a basis for your personal growth. Remember that any change begins in the now. Tune in to your feelings and let them guide you toward the future you want to build. The universe is on your side, Pisces.