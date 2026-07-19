In addition to being one of the most consumed fruits around the world, the banana is one of those that ripens the fastest. For that reason, in recent years several tricks have gone viral to delay this process and prevent them from going bad.

One of the most popular is wrapping the stem with aluminum foil. Although it does not completely stop the ripening process, it helps it move more slowly and take a few more days to reach peak ripeness.

What wrapping the banana stem with aluminum foil is for

Bananas produce ethylene, a gas that stimulates the ripening process of both the fruit itself and other nearby fruits. When the stem is wrapped with aluminum foil, a partial barrier is created that helps reduce the release of ethylene from this area.

To maximize the result, it is also recommended to keep the bananas at room temperature and away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Likewise, avoid placing them next to fruits that produce large amounts of ethylene, such as apples, pears, or avocados.

Other tricks to preserve fruit longer

In addition to aluminum foil, other recommendations can help extend the life of bananas, including: