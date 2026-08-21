Keeping the kitchen countertop clean does not always require bleach or detergent, because although these are great allies, there is also an easy-to-implement homemade mixture that can give the countertop a clean and shiny appearance.

The trick combines warm water, baking soda, and vinegar, three ingredients that are extremely common in most homes. This preparation can be used for daily cleaning when an effective pass is needed.

How to apply this method to leave the countertop shiny

To prepare this trick you only need warm water, baking soda, and white vinegar.

The first step will be to place the warm water in a container and add baking soda until a slightly thick mixture forms, then add a small amount of vinegar.

How to use this trick to leave the countertop shiny

Making sure there are no solid residues, a small amount of the mixture can be applied to a soft cloth to then rub the areas where dirt has accumulated or simply make a pass over them.

Finally, the product is removed with a clean, damp cloth. The countertop is dried with another cloth to prevent water marks from remaining.

The advice is always to clean in ventilated places, use gloves and safety items when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.