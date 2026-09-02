Leaving wet clothes inside the washing machine overnight may seem harmless, especially when a laundry cycle finishes late at night. However, keeping damp clothes in a closed, humid environment for hours can cause them to develop an unpleasant musty smell.

The longer wet laundry remains inside the machine, the more likely odors will become difficult to remove. Taking clothes out soon after the cycle ends and allowing them to dry properly can help keep them fresh.

What happens when wet clothes sit overnight?

After a wash cycle, clothes remain damp, and the inside of the washing machine is also humid. When the door or lid stays closed, there is limited air circulation, creating conditions that can encourage microorganisms responsible for unpleasant odors to multiply.

This does not mean that clothes left overnight are automatically ruined. In many cases, simply washing them again or allowing them to dry thoroughly is enough to eliminate the smell.

Why can clothes develop a musty smell?

That familiar musty odor comes from compounds produced by microorganisms that grow in damp environments. Detergent residue, fabric softener and dirt left inside the washer can also contribute to persistent odors.

A washing machine itself can develop unpleasant smells when moisture remains trapped around the door seal, detergent drawer or drum. Those odors can then transfer to freshly washed clothes.

The longer wet laundry remains inside the machine, the more likely odors will become difficult to remove.

What to do if you forgot the laundry

If clothes have been sitting in the washer overnight and smell fresh, take them out and dry them as soon as possible. If they have developed a musty odor, run another wash cycle before putting them in the dryer or hanging them up.

It is also important to leave the washing machine door or lid open between cycles when possible. This allows the drum to dry and can help prevent odors from building up inside the machine.