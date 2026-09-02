The U.S. Postal Service will close all post office locations on Monday, September 7, 2026, in observance of Labor Day. Regular mail delivery and retail services will also be suspended for the holiday.

USPS operations will resume on Tuesday, September 8. Customers planning to send or receive mail should take the holiday schedule into account.

Will USPS deliver mail and packages on September 7?

There will be no regular mail or package delivery on Labor Day. Mail placed in collection boxes on September 7 will not be collected until regular operations resume.

Some services may have different arrangements, but customers should not expect regular USPS delivery during the holiday.

Are post offices open on Labor Day?

All USPS post office locations will be closed on September 7. However, some locations will continue to offer access to self-service kiosks in their lobbies.

Customers can also use USPS.com for services including Hold Mail, Change of Address, PO Box rental or renewal, and Click-N-Ship. Select kiosks can also provide postage, package tracking, and other services.

Mail placed in collection boxes on September 7 will not be collected until regular operations resume.

When will USPS deliveries resume?

Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

Customers who need to mail letters or packages should plan ahead because items submitted during the holiday may not begin moving through the regular USPS system until operations resume.