Detecting a plastic bottle trapped next to a car wheel may seem like an insignificant detail, but in reality, it is a warning sign.

It is a maneuver that some criminals use to steal in a matter of seconds, especially in supermarket parking lots, shopping centers, or busy places.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing. Knowing what that bottle means and how to react can make the difference between a scare and becoming a victim of a robbery.

What the bottle trick on the wheel consists of

Thieves place a crushed bottle between the tire and the fender, almost always on the rear wheel on the passenger side. In this way, the driver, who usually enters through the opposite-side door, does not see it when getting into the vehicle.

When the car starts and begins to move, the wheel crushes the bottle and makes a loud noise, similar to that of a mechanical breakdown or a flat tire. The instinctive reaction is to stop and get out to check what happened, and that moment of distraction is exactly what the criminals are looking for.

If the driver leaves the engine running or the doors unlocked, an accomplice may take advantage to steal the car or take valuables that have been left in sight, such as bags, mobile phones, or wallets.

Why do they choose the rear wheel on the passenger side

That wheel is usually chosen because it is the least visible to most drivers when getting into the vehicle. Since people usually enter through the driver’s door, many do not walk around the car before starting and do not spot the bottle placed between the tire and the fender.

In addition, when starting to drive, the noise produced by the bottle as it is crushed is usually heard a few meters later, when the vehicle is already moving. That increases the chances that the driver will stop impulsively to check what is happening, already far from the place where it was parked.

What to do if you find a bottle on the car wheel

The main recommendation is to stay calm and take precautions before getting into the vehicle, especially if it was parked in a sparsely populated place. It is advisable to do a quick visual inspection around the car to detect any strange objects.

If while driving you hear a strange noise, the safest thing is to turn off the engine, remove the keys, and lock the car before getting out to check. Even if it is only a few seconds, that precaution can prevent a robbery.

It is also key not to leave valuables in plain sight inside the cabin, because criminals look for quick opportunities and any oversight can be exploited.

What other methods do they use to distract the driver?

The bottle is not the only maneuver. There are others that seek to generate an impulsive reaction to force the driver to get out of the vehicle or leave it unprotected.

Among the best known are false warnings of a supposed breakdown, minor bumps while the car is stopped, or pleas for help that seek to divert attention.

That is why security specialists recommend not getting out of the vehicle in unexpected situations in places with little traffic. If a strange problem appears, the ideal thing is to stop in a safe place, turn off the engine, lock the doors, and observe the surroundings before getting out.

Keeping the windows closed and belongings out of sight completes the basic precautions, since many robberies occur when the thief detects an opportunity for a few seconds.