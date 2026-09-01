Walmart has removed the vast majority of self-checkout lanes at its South Philadelphia store and has confirmed that it will carry out renovations at more than 650 stores across the country during 2026. This change is the result of an assessment of consumer habits at that location and aims to optimize the checkout experience by providing more personalized attention.

A company representative clarified that the decision was made after an exhaustive analysis of local shopping patterns, as well as feedback received from both customers and employees. Only some self-checkout lanes intended for Spark drivers remain operational , the home delivery service offered by Walmart.

Why did Walmart decide to eliminate self-checkout lanes?

The chain said that the purpose of this change is “to improve the checkout experience and allow employees to offer more personalized service.” Walmart is not the only retailer moving in this direction: Dollar General, Target and Five Below have also limited the use of self-checkout lanes in recent years.

Among the factors that motivated this change is the problem of shoplifting, although Walmart clarified that managers are evaluating different ways to optimize checkout times . Some experiments already implemented include lanes exclusive to Walmart+ members and item limits for accessing self-checkout; in some stores, this limit is 15 items.

What the renovation of Walmart’s 650 stores includes

The announced remodeling covers more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in the United States. In Pennsylvania, the company has confirmed the modernization of 32 stores this year, four of which are located in the Philadelphia area — in Montgomery and Berks counties.

Expected changes in the renovated stores