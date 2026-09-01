Hydrogen peroxide has other uses beyond disinfecting wounds: it is also very useful when looking to clean surface stains on the walls of the home due to its oxidizing action.

However, it cannot be used on all walls, as it depends on the type of paint covering them. If applied on an incompatible surface, it could damage the color and finish.

What is spraying hydrogen peroxide on the walls of the home for?

Hydrogen peroxide can be used to treat some surface stains on walls , especially when these are the result of the buildup of dirt, organic residue, and slight humidity.

Its oxidizing effect helps lighten stains and significantly reduces the presence of some microorganisms on the surface. However, although it improves the appearance, it does not eliminate mold or solve other underlying problems such as leaks, condensation, and others.

Details to keep in mind when spraying hydrogen peroxide on walls

It is important to make sure that the wall covering will not be damaged by hydrogen peroxide, so it is advisable to test the product on a small, inconspicuous area and observe how it dries before continuing.

To use this trick correctly, you should:

Remove the dust from the wall first with a dry or slightly damp cloth. Use 3% hydrogen peroxide. Apply a small amount onto a clean cloth or a small area without soaking the surface. Let it sit for a few minutes. Wipe with a damp cloth to remove the residue. Allow the wall to dry and ventilate the room.

Why do they recommend spraying hydrogen peroxide on the walls?

This trick can serve as an alternative for treating stains without having to resort to harsher products. However, it should be considered a cleaning resource and not a solution to dampness.

If the stains reappear, it is advisable to identify the source of the problem and repair it as soon as possible.

It should not be mixed with bleach, ammonia, or other cleaning products.