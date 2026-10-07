Within Feng Shui, cleanliness is not limited only to the spaces in the home, but can also be related to people’s energy.

In that sense, some traditional practices incorporate everyday elements such as salt and vinegar, which are attributed the ability to help renew and balance energies.

One of them consists of bathing with these two ingredients, a custom to which different benefits are attributed and that can be incorporated as part of a relaxation routine.

As Gustavo Antunez, a Feng Shui master with more than 30 years of experience, explains, negative energies that accumulate in the body can generate tiredness and feelings of sadness. He also maintains that these dense energies can manifest as a feeling of exhaustion or heaviness without an apparent cause.

That is why the expert recommends paying attention to these signs and shares different techniques that, within Feng Shui, are used to carry out an energetic cleansing. Among them is the bath with salt and vinegar, one of the simplest alternatives to put into practice at home.

What bathing with vinegar and salt is for, according to Feng Shui

According to Feng Shui, purifying baths help eliminate accumulated negative energies and promote a sense of relaxation and well-being. The idea is to create a moment of calm that allows the mind to be cleared and balance to be regained.

To do it, orange or lemon essences can be used, to which a relaxing and cleansing effect is attributed. There is also a simpler alternative that consists of preparing a bath with two easy-to-find ingredients: vinegar and salt.

Other techniques the expert recommends for cleansing negative energies

In addition to the bath with salt and vinegar, Gustavo Antunez shares other practices that, within this tradition, are used to renew energies and generate a greater sense of balance.

1- Incense

Incense is one of the traditional practices used to purify environments. According to the expert, lighting it and focusing on its aroma can help create a moment of relaxation and clear the mind.

2- Rue

Rue is also used in some energy-cleansing practices. You can take a branch and pass it over different areas of the body, such as the head, stomach, and the area between the navel and the heart. Once the ritual is finished, the branch is discarded.

3- Crystals

Within these practices, crystals are also considered elements that can contribute to energy cleansing.

Antunez mentions different types of quartz and assigns them different meanings: rose quartz is associated with calm and inner peace; green quartz, with health and healing energy; crystal quartz, with purity and calm; amethyst, with the transformation of energy; and tourmaline, with cleansing and connection to the earth.

4- Walking barefoot

Another recommendation is to take off your shoes when you get home and walk barefoot. According to this belief, contact between the feet and the ground allows the energies accumulated during the day to be released and creates a sense of connection with the space.

5- Using a pentacle

The pentacle is presented as a talisman of protection and energy cleansing. Within this tradition, it is considered a symbol capable of keeping negative influences away and promoting well-being.

Within Feng Shui, these practices are part of different ways of seeking balance and renewing personal and home energy. Although each has a particular meaning, they all aim to generate a moment of calm and well-being in the daily routine.