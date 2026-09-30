The temperature of the environment in which we sleep can become a direct ally for rest, if it is regulated correctly.

“ When your body is too hot at night, you do not sleep well. You sweat, toss and turn more and feel less comfortable ”, says Brian Chen, MD, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic in an article by the institution.

The expert’s explanation is clear: body temperature should drop as much as possible as part of the cycle that prepares the body for sleep.

What is the ideal temperature for resting well?

The expert’s advice is to maintain a temperature ranging between 60 and 67 °F, which is approximately between 16 and 19 °C.

To achieve this goal, it is not only important to control the room temperature, but also other factors, such as:

Adjust the thermostat before going to bed

Use a fan, if necessary

Use light bedding

Avoid caffeine before going to bed

Avoid sugary foods before going to bed

How much sleep do you really need? This is what Harvard says

An article from Harvard University on sleep answers this common question, although it indicates that the recommendation will depend on each case.

The standard number for adults between 18 and 60 years old is at least seven hours per night, but the number of hours of sleep needed increases with age.

From 61 to 64 years old, 7 to 9 hours are needed, while those over 65 require 8 hours.

For children, the recommendation is as follows:

1 or 2 years: between eleven and fourteen hours when they are

3 to 5 years: between ten and thirteen hours with naps

6 to 12 years: between nine and twelve hours

12 to 18: between eight and ten hours

To meet these recommendations, in addition to maintaining an optimal temperature in the bedroom, the university advises:

Keep a regular sleep schedule

Wear comfortable clothing and sleep on an optimal mattress

Eliminate sources of noise or bright lights

Eliminate alcohol

Exercise daily

“Changes that favor sleep in your environment and in your daily habits are usually the best way to treat and manage insomnia”, says Harvard.