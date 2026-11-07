Maggie’s story sounds like something out of a movie, but it really happened. This dog went through one of the cruelest cases of animal abuse known and came close to dying from the injuries she suffered.

Her rescue marked the start of a new life far from the place where she had been the victim of such violence.

What happened next turned her story into an example of resilience, as in just one year, Maggie went from being a rescued dog in extreme conditions to carrying out a very special role alongside people who needed companionship and comfort.

The brutal attack that left Maggie blind and with 17 gunshot wounds

Maggie’s story began in Lebanon, where she was the victim of an extreme case of animal abuse. She was found abandoned and tied to a box, with 17 gunshot wounds to her body that left her completely blind, one of her ears mutilated and her jaw broken. She also lost all of her puppies, as she was pregnant when she was attacked.

Her case spread on social media and drew concern from animal-protection groups such as the British charity Wild at Heart Foundation, which stepped in to rescue her and make sure she got the care she needed, since Maggie had to undergo several surgeries and treatments to recover from her injuries.

The rescue that took Maggie from Lebanon to a new family in the United Kingdom

In 2018, after the rescue and recovery efforts, Maggie was able to leave Lebanon and travel to the United Kingdom. Waiting for her there was Kasey Carlin, a young woman from Brighton who had learned her story through a post about animals in need. Her original plan was to foster her temporarily, but after living together for a month, Kasey decided to adopt her.

Kasey said that, although Maggie initially needed a little help getting around, the loss of her eyes did not stop her from playing, interacting with other dogs or approaching people.

A year later, Maggie became a therapy dog for children and older adults

In 2019, one year after arriving in the United Kingdom, Maggie was registered as a therapy dog because of her loving nature and how easily she approached people. From then on, she began visiting hospitals, nursing homes and universities, where her presence and companionship helped provide emotional comfort to people going through difficult times.

Her work also included visits to schools, where she took part in activities to teach children about respect for animals, accepting differences and bullying. Her story also began to be used to promote the adoption of dogs with disabilities and show that they can live full lives.

Meanwhile, Kelsey launched Wonder Dog Rescue, a project dedicated to rescuing animals with special needs. In this way, Maggie went from needing help to survive to becoming a companion for people who also needed support.