Hair loss is a problem that affects both men and women and is usually related to stress, hormonal changes, genetics, diet, and even certain diseases. Faced with this scenario, more and more people are turning to home remedies as a natural and affordable alternative.

Among them, onion water has become one of the most popular thanks to its properties that help strengthen hair and stimulate its growth.

Why onion helps hair

Onion is rich in sulfur, an essential mineral for the production of keratin, the protein that makes up much of the hair fiber. According to an article by MHR Clinic, this vegetable also contains antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that protect the scalp and promote circulation.

The combination of these elements helps to:

Reduce hair loss .

Prevent breakage and fragility of the strands.

Stimulate blood flow to the follicles.

Protect against fungi and bacteria.

Give hair a natural shine.

In fact, a study published in the Journal of Dermatology found that people with alopecia areata who applied onion water twice a day for two months had significant hair growth, compared with those who used a placebo.

How to prepare onion water for hair

To take advantage of its benefits, you can make a simple infusion at home.

Ingredients:

2 or 3 medium onions.

1 liter of water.

A few drops of rosemary or lavender essential oil (optional).

Preparation:

Peel and cut the onions into medium pieces. Boil one liter of water and add the onion. Cook for 10 minutes and let cool. Strain the liquid and store it.

How to use:

Apply the water to a clean scalp.

Massage gently and leave on for 30 to 45 minutes.

Rinse with a shampoo free of sulfates and parabens.

It is recommended to repeat 2 to 3 times a week.

Another way: direct onion juice

If you are looking for a more concentrated effect, you can also use onion juice. For this, blend the raw onions, strain the liquid, and apply it with the help of a cotton pad or directly with your fingers. Leave it on for 30 to 50 minutes before rinsing.