The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it can go to homes and move forward with collection actions against taxpayers who did not resolve their tax debts on time. The measure applies to those who failed to pay federal taxes or ignored previous notices.

The IRS itself clarified that the procedure is not massive: it is triggered in specific cases, after unanswered mail notices or significant irregularities in what was reported.

How does the IRS act with those who did not resolve their tax debts?

The first contact is always made in writing. If there is no response or doubts persist about what was reported, the agency can begin a formal audit.

In the most advanced cases, authorized agents may show up at the home to confirm data and review documents. The IRS emphasized that these are infrequent instances.

These are the official channels used by the agency:

Authorized calls, always following a written notification.

Mail sent by the U.S. Postal Service.

Fax to verify employment information.

Never contact through social media, private messages, or unusual payment requests.

What happens if the IRS detects unresolved tax debts?

During a visit or audit, the agent may request proof of income, expenses, or business activity. They may also contact third parties linked to the case.

The IRS clarified that it never demands immediate payments or threatens police action. In the face of a notice, it is advisable to keep the tax documentation and respond only through the confirmed official channels.