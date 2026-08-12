The Social Security Administration (SSA) has already released the payment dates corresponding to August 2026, and there are already three groups that should have received their deposits.

The beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), those born between the 1st and 10th, and those who have received Social Security payments since before May 1997 have already received the payments corresponding to the eighth month of 2026.

Who will be paid this Wednesday, August 19?

This Wednesday, August 19, will receive their benefits all beneficiaries who were born between the 11th and 20th.

The official SSA schedule is published and covers the dates for the entire year. Staggering the dates is intended to prevent systems from becoming overloaded and to ensure that each beneficiary knows when they are due to receive their payments.

In this way, the schedule for the eighth month is set out as follows:

SSI beneficiaries: July 31.

Beneficiaries who have been receiving their payments since before May 1997: Monday, August 3.

Born between the 1st and 10th: Wednesday, August 12.

Born between the 11th and 20th: Wednesday, August 19.

Born between the 21st and 31st: Wednesday, August 26.

Who is still due to receive their Social Security benefits in August 2026?

The only people who have not yet received their payments are those born between the 21st and 31st, whose payment is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26.

The agency warns that if payments are not received on time and in the proper manner, after three business days, a claim should be filed with the authorities to report the irregularity. Sometimes this is due to outdated system data.