Placing ground coffee at the front door and on windows has become a home remedy that is increasingly recommended to keep pests out of the home naturally. The practice is gaining ground as an alternative to chemical products.

The recommendation is based on the properties of ground coffee: its compounds, including caffeine, alter the nervous system of different insects and make movement difficult for them.

Why ground coffee works to repel pests

The main reason is chemical: caffeine affects the nervous system of several species, while the essential oils in coffee interfere with their ability to detect food.

Added to this is the sense of smell. The intense aroma of coffee is perceived as a threat by many pests, which avoid those areas, especially on humid and hot days.

Which pests stay away when ground coffee is used at home?

Before spreading it around, it is worth knowing which species react to this method:

Cockroaches : very sensitive to the aroma; it is best to place it in cracks and passageways.

Ants : coffee acts as a natural barrier that discourages crossing.

Mosquitoes and flies : the aroma keeps them away from kitchens and windows.

Fleas and slugs : they also avoid treated areas.

Cats: they cannot tolerate the smell and move away from the area.

How to use ground coffee at the front door: recommendations

The application is simple: small amounts are sprinkled on the window frame, at the main entrance, and in access cracks. No additional preparation is required.

Compared with chemical treatments, this alternative represents a direct saving. The result combines two effects: some pests move away because of the smell, and others are unable to enter the treated area.