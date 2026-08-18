The Civil Registry changed the rules for registering births and established that parents can choose a surname for their children that does not necessarily have a direct relationship to the father or the mother.

The measure allows a newborn to be registered with a surname different from that of their parents, including that of a relative, a close person, or even a trusted family friend, as long as the conditions established by state regulations are respected.

What does the Civil Registry rule say about children’s surnames?

According to current regulations of the Civil Registry of the state of Alabama, parents have the option of selecting the child’s first and last name when registering the birth, without any obligation to use exclusively the paternal or maternal surname.

This means that the surname chosen for the newborn may not match that of either parent, as long as the parents decide so when completing the official birth certificate and meet the requirements established by the state authorities.

Can a child carry any surname in Alabama? These are the restrictions

Although the Alabama Civil Registry allows broad freedom to choose the surname of a newborn, the regulations establish some limits related to how the name must be written on the official certificate.

The main restrictions are:

Only letters of the English alphabet are accepted to complete the minor’s first and last name.

Hyphens and apostrophes are allowed as part of the spelling of the surname.

Numbers, special symbols, and periods are not allowed in the birth certificate.

The chosen surname may not match the father’s or the mother’s, but it must comply with the formatting rules established by the Alabama Civil Registry.

Why does Alabama allow choosing a surname different from the parents’ surnames?

The regulations respond to an intention to provide greater autonomy to parents during the birth registration process.

According to the state’s administrative provisions, the choice of surname is part of the information that parents may define when completing the official record, as long as it meets the established requirements.

This option may be used in different family contexts, such as situations where parents wish to preserve a family tradition, use a surname with symbolic value or choose a different identity for the minor.