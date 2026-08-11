Within home cleaning routines, baking soda has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its ability to absorb bad odors and help keep spaces fresh.

In that sense, placing it around the toilet base is a simple home trick to help absorb any kind of moisture and neutralize odors that may build up in the bathroom.

Placing baking soda around the toilet: what it is for

Baking soda acts as a natural absorbent that can help reduce surface moisture in the bathroom.

By placing it around the toilet base, the goal is to keep this area drier. It also helps make it easier to remove dirt and neutralize bad odors.

To use it, all that is needed is to sprinkle a thin layer around the toilet base and let it sit for several hours, then remove the product with a broom or cloth and repeat whenever necessary.

Benefits of using baking soda for bathroom cleaning

In addition to absorbing moisture, this product stands out for

Not leaving strong fragrances

Being easy to apply

Being commonly found in homes

Reducing the use of harsh chemicals.

The advice is always to clean in ventilated areas, wear gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.