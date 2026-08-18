Within home cleaning routines, baking soda has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its properties for absorbing bad odors and helping keep rooms fresh.

In that sense, placing it around the base of the toilet is a simple home trick to help absorb any type of moisture and neutralize odors that may build up in the bathroom.

Putting baking soda all around the toilet: what it is for

Baking soda acts as a natural absorbent that can help reduce surface moisture in the bathroom.

By placing it around the base of the toilet, the goal is to keep this area drier. I t also helps make it easier to remove dirt and neutralize bad odors.

To use it, you will only need to sprinkle a thin layer around the base of the toilet and let it sit for several hours before then removing the product with a broom or cloth and repeating whenever necessary.

Advantages of using baking soda in bathroom cleaning

In addition to absorbing moisture, this ingredient stands out for

Not leaving strong fragrances

Being easy to apply

Being commonly found in homes

Reducing the use of harsh chemicals.

The advice is always to clean in well-ventilated places, use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.