When it comes to cleaning the bathroom, there are several essential products. Depending on preferences, white vinegar can be an essential ally for removing stubborn dirt and bad odors.

However, it does not replace other specific disinfectants. Spraying white vinegar around the base of the toilet once a week helps complement the bathroom cleaning routine.

Spraying vinegar around the toilet: What is it for?

The trick of spraying vinegar at the base of the toilet works to loosen traces of dirt and surface stains, and to neutralize bad odors.

It also helps keep one of the areas where the most dust and splashes are produced and accumulate clean in the bathroom. By adding this trick to the weekly cleaning routine, it helps prevent dirt from sticking firmly.

How do you implement this cleaning method?

Put the vinegar in a clean spray bottle and spray around the base of the toilet, the outside, and the joints with the floor. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes , and then clean with a microfiber cloth and rinse with a cloth dampened with water.

It is advised not to mix it with bleach or with other cleaners that contain it.

Why do they recommend spraying white vinegar around the toilet?

Using this trick once a week helps prevent dirt from sticking and staying for long periods of time , making bathroom maintenance easier.

This works because it contains acetic acid that helps remove mineral residue and some light stains.

Avoid using it on surfaces such as marble or travertine.