There are many methods that help keep pests away while also creating a protective wall for those who believe in the mystical power of herbs to influence energies.

In the case of the infusion of rosemary and bay leaf, it serves the practical function of keeping several types of insects away from the area where it is sprayed and, in addition, offers energetic protection and attracts abundance.

What spraying water with rosemary and bay leaf at the front door is for

This practice is spread through various popular traditions and is one of the most commonly used home rituals. On the energetic level, it would help attract prosperity, protection, and well-being, in addition to promoting a more pleasant atmosphere thanks to the aroma of both herbs.

In practical terms, its aromatic compounds discourage some insects from coming near, although its effect may be more temporary and limited.

How to spray water with rosemary and bay leaf at the front door

To do it correctly, you need:

2 or 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

4 or 6 bay leaves

1 liter of water

Before implementing the method, it must be infused in boiling water. To do so:

Boil the water Add the herbs Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes Remove from heat and let cool completely Strain the infusion and transfer it to a sprayer.

When it is ready, spray the front door, the frame, the threshold, or the doormat. It can be done once or twice a week.

Why do they recommend spraying water with rosemary and bay leaf at the front door

It is mainly recommended for its symbolic benefits, among which the following can be mentioned: