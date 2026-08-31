Keeping eyeglasses always clean is essential to preserve good visibility and prevent dirt, fingerprints, and grease from accumulating on the lenses.

Among the home tricks that can be chosen to preserve this is spraying white vinegar on the lenses to leave them free of residue.

Spraying vinegar on eyeglasses and glasses: what it is used for

White vinegar contains acetic acid and is usually used in household cleaning tasks. In the case of eyeglasses, it can be used diluted with water to help remove marks, surface dirt, and certain residues that may remain on the lenses.

This trick allows the vinegar’s cleaning properties to be used to achieve a cleaner and more transparent surface.

In addition, frequent cleaning makes it possible to remove particles that could affect vision or cause discomfort when wearing the eyeglasses.

How vinegar is advised to be used to clean eyeglasses and glasses

One recommendation is not to spray pure vinegar on the lenses, but rather dilute it in water and apply the solution sparingly.

Then the lenses should be rinsed and dried using a clean microfiber cloth that is used only for cleaning eyeglasses.

How often are eyeglasses advised to be cleaned

The frequency will depend on use and the amount of dirt they accumulate. If they have fingerprints, grease, dust, or stains that make vision difficult, it is best to clean them.

The main goal is to keep the lenses free of residue without damaging their coatings.

Tips to prevent eyeglasses and glasses from getting dirty

In addition to cleaning them properly, some everyday habits can help keep the lenses in better condition for longer, such as